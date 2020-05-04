EDMONTON -- Golf courses are open and Alberta golfers are excited to be back outside.

"It's a mental victory just to get out and get some fresh air and see friends and swing the golf clubs," one golfer told CTV News Edmonton.

Opening the courses is one of the first steps the province has taken to reopen Alberta during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw made it official on May 1, with guidelines to protect golfers and staff.

The Ranch Golf and Country Club west of Edmonton starting taking bookings on Friday.

Tee times for Saturday sold out within 13 minutes.

"It was unbelievable," GM Murray McCourt told CTV News Edmonton. "They knew and understood there was going to be some changes and some new policies that were going to be in play and they were all very happy to abide by them so they can be out here."

This week is sold out, but reservations for the weeks ahead can be made online.