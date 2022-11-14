Alberta-grown Nickleback, Tate McRae, Ron Sakamoto to be front and centre at JUNOS in Edmonton

For the first time in 19 years, the JUNO Awards will return to Edmonton in 2023.

“We are ecstatic for the JUNOS to be returning to Edmonton after nearly two decades,” Coun. Tim Cartmell said Monday at a news conference about the March 13 program. “The festivities are a chance to celebrate the city’s vibrant music scene and the exceptional talent that calls the region home.”

Alberta names will headline the event at Rogers Place, with Nickelback, which formed in Hanna, Alta., and Calgary's Tate McRae performing.

Nickelback will also be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The rock band has won 12 JUNOs, performed at five previous JUNO Awards shows, and has sold 50 million albums worldwide.

Ron Sakamoto, from Coaldale in southern Alberta, will also be honoured with the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award for his work in growing and developing the Canadian music industry. Sakamoto has worked as a concert promoter, manager and mentor and worked with famous Canadians like Shania Twain, Johnny Reid and the Washboard Union.

But as host, Edmonton will see an entire week of JUNO festivities, including a songwriters' circle, a three-day music festival and even a hockey game, the JUNO Cup, pitting musicians against current and former NHL players.

“Year-after-year, it brings us great pride to see Canadian talent come together for JUNO Week and this year’s festivities in Edmonton will be no exception,” said CEO Allan Reid.

“We can’t wait to show you what else we have brewing in the weeks and months to come.”

Reid is also the president and CEO of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), a non-profit organization that works to enhance and preserve the Canadian music industry and which oversees the JUNOS.

According to Reid, the city has been working with CARAS for the past six years to bring the awards back to Edmonton.

"The timing with the Oilers Entertainment Group to get into the arena wasn't working and then it was about (how) the Ice District wasn't complete and finally we were sort of set for this year but with COVID, we couldn't make it happen."

Calgary hosted the show in 2016 and Ottawa hosted in 2017 as part of Canada 150 celebrations.

The event is expected to bring in $11 million, according to Reid. Explore Edmonton is expecting that amount to be higher.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa