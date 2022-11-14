Alberta-grown Nickleback, Tate McRae, Ron Sakamoto to be front and centre at JUNOS in Edmonton
For the first time in 19 years, the JUNO Awards will return to Edmonton in 2023.
“We are ecstatic for the JUNOS to be returning to Edmonton after nearly two decades,” Coun. Tim Cartmell said Monday at a news conference about the March 13 program. “The festivities are a chance to celebrate the city’s vibrant music scene and the exceptional talent that calls the region home.”
Alberta names will headline the event at Rogers Place, with Nickelback, which formed in Hanna, Alta., and Calgary's Tate McRae performing.
Nickelback will also be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The rock band has won 12 JUNOs, performed at five previous JUNO Awards shows, and has sold 50 million albums worldwide.
Ron Sakamoto, from Coaldale in southern Alberta, will also be honoured with the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award for his work in growing and developing the Canadian music industry. Sakamoto has worked as a concert promoter, manager and mentor and worked with famous Canadians like Shania Twain, Johnny Reid and the Washboard Union.
But as host, Edmonton will see an entire week of JUNO festivities, including a songwriters' circle, a three-day music festival and even a hockey game, the JUNO Cup, pitting musicians against current and former NHL players.
“Year-after-year, it brings us great pride to see Canadian talent come together for JUNO Week and this year’s festivities in Edmonton will be no exception,” said CEO Allan Reid.
“We can’t wait to show you what else we have brewing in the weeks and months to come.”
Reid is also the president and CEO of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), a non-profit organization that works to enhance and preserve the Canadian music industry and which oversees the JUNOS.
According to Reid, the city has been working with CARAS for the past six years to bring the awards back to Edmonton.
"The timing with the Oilers Entertainment Group to get into the arena wasn't working and then it was about (how) the Ice District wasn't complete and finally we were sort of set for this year but with COVID, we couldn't make it happen."
Calgary hosted the show in 2016 and Ottawa hosted in 2017 as part of Canada 150 celebrations.
The event is expected to bring in $11 million, according to Reid. Explore Edmonton is expecting that amount to be higher.
Tickets for the show will go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP arrests Hydro-Quebec employee on espionage charges
The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government.
Health Canada says it has secured more foreign supply of children's pain medication
As parents continue to struggle to find pain and fever medications for their children amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses, Health Canada announced Monday that it has secured a foreign supply of children's acetaminophen. This incoming supply will be available for retail purchase, or for parents to access at community pharmacies 'in the coming weeks.'
Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway
Officials on Monday identified the six men killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show, all of whom were experienced aviators with years of flight training.
Jay Leno recovering from burn injuries
Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, the former 'The Tonight Show' host told Variety.
Russia bans 100 Canadians including Margaret Atwood, Jim Carrey
Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.
8-year-old Ontario girl dies after suspected murder-suicide
An eight-year-old old girl is dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Oshawa, Ont. over the weekend, Durham Regional Police said Monday.
Adopt all 'layers of protection' to help most vulnerable, doctors say as respiratory viruses spread
Doctors are stressing the importance of masking and other ways to help protect yourself and others amid a growing number of respiratory illnesses in recent weeks.
Elon Musk pay package at Tesla challenged in court
Testimony began Monday in a Delaware courtroom where Tesla shareholders are challenging a compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk potentially worth more than US$55 billion.
'Freedom Convoy' did not pose threat to the security of Canada: CSIS director
Liberal cabinet ministers deemed last winter's "Freedom Convoy" protests a threat to the security of Canada, despite warnings from the federal intelligence agency that threshold was not met, an inquiry into the Emergencies Act learned Monday.
Calgary
-
Calgary council to hold special meeting ahead of Chu's time as deputy mayor
The City of Calgary has scheduled a special meeting of council for Tuesday afternoon, weeks ahead of what would be the start of Ward 4 Coun. Sean Chu's time as deputy mayor.
-
Sources: Ticats acquire rights to veteran quarterback Mitchell from Stampeders
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will have first crack at giving quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell a new CFL home.
-
Health Canada says it has secured more foreign supply of children's pain medication
As parents continue to struggle to find pain and fever medications for their children amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses, Health Canada announced Monday that it has secured a foreign supply of children's acetaminophen. This incoming supply will be available for retail purchase, or for parents to access at community pharmacies 'in the coming weeks.'
Saskatoon
-
Vigil for woman killed in Saskatoon nightclub planned in Ottawa
A vigil is being organized in Ottawa for a woman who was killed in a Saskatoon nightclub.
-
Administration asks Saskatoon City Council for $25 million to buy downtown arena land
Saskatoon City Council will vote to formally approve the location for the new downtown arena on Wednesday.
-
One injury confirmed in 'major explosion' that obliterated Regina home
Emergency services in Regina were on the scene of what they are calling a 'major explosion' on Sunday.
Regina
-
Site of Regina explosion still 'unstable' as crews investigate cause
The site of an explosion in Regina is still considered 'unstable' as crews continue to investigate the cause of the blast.
-
Sask. begins mailing out $500 affordability tax credit cheques to residents
The Government of Saskatchewan began mailing out $500 affordability cheques to residents late last week.
-
How to get around Regina during Grey Cup week
The festivities leading up to the 109th Grey Cup in Regina have begun. If you're heading down to the Grey Cup Festival or have tickets to the championship game, here's what you need to know about getting around Regina.
Atlantic
-
N.B. sees first significant snowfall in the Maritimes, more to come Wednesday
New Brunswick has seen the first significant snowfall of the season in the Maritimes. Several centimetres of snow fell on parts of northern New Brunswick Sunday night into Monday morning, with reports of 16 centimetres of snow in Grand Falls, N.B.
-
'Torrential rain' causes flooding in Newfoundland town already devastated by Fiona
A southwestern Newfoundland community already overwhelmed by the destruction wrought by post-tropical storm Fiona is now dealing with flooding after a weekend of heavy rainfall.
-
N.B. police investigating financial extortion of teenage boys on social media
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating several reports of teenage boys being financially extorted online.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario back in deficit while pledging billions in affordability initiatives
Just months after the Ontario government touted a $2.1-billion surplus for 2021-22, the province is yet again in the red.
-
Ontario's top doctor 'strongly' recommends masking indoors
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is 'strongly recommending' -- but not mandating -- masking in all indoor public settings as some pediatric hospitals across the province say they’ve been overwhelmed by an influx of sick patients in recent weeks.
-
Ontario government tables bill to repeal education-worker law
Ontario has tabled legislation to repeal a law that imposed a contract on education workers and banned them from striking.
Montreal
-
RCMP arrests Hydro-Quebec employee on espionage charges
The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government.
-
Quebec's College of Physicians recommends masking in public as child respiratory infections surge
Quebec's College of Physicians is recommending the use of masks in public as hospitals battle a surge of respiratory virus cases among children. Children's hospitals across the country are stretched thin, in part due to the rise of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common childhood bug that can lead to hospitalization in severe cases. According to Canada's latest report on respiratory viruses, RSV levels are above what's expected for this time of year, and rising.
-
College in Laval pauses classes, holds healing day after shooting and lockdown
After students and staff were on lockdown for hours Friday night after a shooting in a nearby park, Montmorency College in Laval, Que. will be holding a wellness day in lieu of learning.
Ottawa
-
OPP investigating fatal crash east of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash east of Ottawa.
-
RCMP arrests Hydro-Quebec employee on espionage charges
The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario back in deficit while pledging billions in affordability initiatives
Just months after the Ontario government touted a $2.1-billion surplus for 2021-22, the province is yet again in the red.
Kitchener
-
Ontario's top doctor urges masking indoors amid surge in young children with respiratory illnesses
Ontario’s top doctor is urging people to wear masks in public indoor settings, but stopped short of making the face coverings mandatory at a press conference Monday. Meanwhile, a local teacher’s union wishes Dr. Kieran Moore would take more decisive action.
-
Police close Waterloo road after collision
Waterloo regional police have closed a major Waterloo road due to a collision.
-
This is how much workers in Waterloo region and Guelph need to make per hour to cover the cost of living
Workers in Waterloo region and Guelph need to make at least $19.95 per hour to cover the basic cost of living in Waterloo region and Guelph, according to the Ontario Living Wage Network’s (OLWN) annual report released Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Bus company replacing North Bay hockey team's equipment lost in fire
Tisdale Bus Lines Ltd. says it’s going to help cover the cost of new hockey equipment for the North Bay Trappers AAA U18 team after its motor coach caught fire Sunday night.
-
Two face charges after OPP find weapons, drug during traffic stop
Two men from Ajax, Ont., are facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on Highway 17 in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township on Saturday.
-
Northern police services lit Trees of Hope Sunday
In a solemn ceremonies Sunday night, police services in Timmins and Greater Sudbury joined eight other police services across Ontario in a multi-community event honouring and raising awareness Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
Winnipeg
-
Woman fatally shot over the weekend; homicide unit investigating
Winnipeg police are investigating the homicide of a Winnipeg woman who was fatally shot over the weekend.
-
Mounties search for man who tried to rob a Steinbach bank
Mounties are looking for a man who walked into a Steinbach area bank in hopes of robbing it.
-
Health Canada says it has secured more foreign supply of children's pain medication
As parents continue to struggle to find pain and fever medications for their children amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses, Health Canada announced Monday that it has secured a foreign supply of children's acetaminophen. This incoming supply will be available for retail purchase, or for parents to access at community pharmacies 'in the coming weeks.'
Vancouver
-
Large sum of cash found in IKEA hasn’t been claimed for months: RCMP
If you recently lost a large amount of cash while furniture shopping, you may be in luck.
-
Surrey police: report expected on transition to municipal force
The future of policing in Surrey is expected to become clearer this week. City council is set to receive an update at a meeting Monday night about the transition to a municipal force.
-
Vancouver police: Missing senior may be in Surrey
A 70-year-old man who recently moved to Vancouver from Surrey is missing.
Vancouver Island
-
Murder trial begins for prison escapees accused of killing man near Victoria
The first-degree murder trial for two inmates accused of killing a man while on the lam from federal prison near Victoria in 2019 is set to begin Monday in Vancouver.
-
New substance-use recovery facility for women opening in Victoria
A new substance-use treatment and recovery facility is opening in Victoria early next year, according to the B.C. government.
-
Shawnigan Lake road closed after truck crashes into railway bridge
A section of road near Shawnigan Lake is closed Monday after a truck struck a railway bridge, collapsing the structure.