27 kilograms of cocaine seized in west Edmonton

    Cocaine and MDMA were seized in a large bust in west Edmonton late last month.

    The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) seized 27 kilograms of cocaine and five kilograms of MDMA in Lewis Estates on April 30.

    The drugs have an estimated street value of $3 million, the police agency said.

    One person was arrested but charges have not been laid yet.

    This was ALERT's largest cocaine bust in Edmonton. The Edmonton Police Service had the largest cocaine seizure ever in the city last October.

