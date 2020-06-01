EDMONTON -- After processing some 2,700 tests since Sunday, Alberta counted 34 new cases of COVID-19.

That brings the total number of active cases in the province to 400, with 53 people hospitalized. Six of those individuals are in ICUs, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported Monday afternoon.

Hinshaw said Alberta Health was monitoring an increase in active cases in the Edmonton medical zone.

“Many of the new cases can be traced back to two private family gatherings. I commend the individuals involved for getting tested as soon as they felt symptoms. This has helped us trace and limit further spread of the infection,” she said.

“Outbreaks such as this one linked to social gatherings are not completely unexpected now that our gathering restrictions have been relaxed. But I must stress that we have the ability to prevent such cases by ontinuing to follow public health measures when gathering.”

To date, 6,501 Albertans have recovered from the new coronavirus.

