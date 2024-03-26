Alberta health minister announces funding for acute care, surgeries

Alberta's health minister is scheduled Tuesday to make an announcement about surgery capacity and acute care.

Adriana LaGrange will speak in Edmonton at 12:30 p.m. Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

According to a media notice, Lagrange will announce funding from the new provincial budget "to support acute care and the Alberta Surgical Initiative," a plan launched in 2019 to increase the province's surgical capacity and reduce wait times.

The infrastructure minister, rural health parliamentary secretary, and representatives from Alberta Health Services and several Edmonton-area hospitals will also be there.

More to come…