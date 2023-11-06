Alberta health minister says fundamental change needed as system is 'not working'
Health Minister Adriana LaGrange says the Alberta government is fundamentally restructuring health care because the system "is not working."
“Any Albertan who has gone to a hospital or to a clinic and had to endure the long wait times and not had access and not have quality care knows that we need to do something differently,” LaGrange told the house during question period Monday.
“The average Albertan cannot get in to see a family physician when they need to.
“What’s happening right now is not working, so we are committed to improving the system.”
Premier Danielle Smith’s government has promised to introduce in the current fall sitting a plan to decentralize Alberta Health Services that will deliver more decision-making and accountability to regions.
LaGrange told the house she has met with stakeholders and other Albertans and is acting on their concerns.
“I'm excited about what we are bringing forward that will actually refocus the system (and) empower the workforce,” said LaGrange.
“They’re wanting change. We’re going to give it to them.”
Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley said Smith’s government has proven it is not up to the challenge given it had to recently reverse a program to outsource more community lab testing to Dynalife, a decision that resulted in an explosion of long waits for testing in Calgary and southern Alberta.
“This UCP government has to be kept as far away as possible from our health-care system,” Notley told LaGrange.
“After this lab fiasco, this government must know they have zero credibility with Albertans."
Community lab-testing is now being restored to the government by the end of the year, and LaGrange said wait times are improving.
Notley noted the auditor general has agreed to investigate the Dynalife deal, and urged LaGrange to wait.
“Why won’t the minister agree to wait and see how much this mess costs Albertans before she goes off to try and create a new one?” said Notley.
Smith has long promised fundamental reform of Alberta Health Services, better known as AHS, which is tasked with carrying out health policy and delivering front-line care.
Smith has criticized AHS as too top-down and monolithic in its decision-making and said it failed to respond to rising hospitalization rates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, she fired the board of AHS and replaced it with a single administrator.
On Saturday, Smith told reporters in Calgary that the looming changes will see AHS focus on hospital and acute care with other priorities such as primary care and mental health hived off in a process expected to take 18 months to two years.
Smith called the process “disaggregating.”
“Alberta Health Services is going to continue operating our acute-care facilities, and we’re going to ask them to do a better and better job at it," said Smith.
“We’re going to ask them to make sure they’re optimizing the use of each facility, that they’ve got the right patients in the right place receiving the right treatment and that local decision-making is optimized, regional co-ordination is optimized and the central functions that make sense happen at the central level.
“Too many of those decisions happened at the provincewide level and it ended up creating a lot of frustration.”
Last week, the president of the Alberta Medical Association said physicians are watching carefully what the province will be proposing.
Dr. Paul Parks, also an emergency room doctor, said doctors need to be involved at every stage as even small policy changes can have profound effects in an integrated system like health care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP-backed Conservative motion to expand carbon tax carve-out to all home heating defeated in the House
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's non-binding motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating failed to pass Monday.
Cody Dorman, who watched namesake horse win Breeders' Cup race, dies on trip home
Cody Dorman, the teenager who watched his namesake horse Cody's Wish win at the Breeders' Cup, has died. He was 17.
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invitation over Gaza
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur says she's turned down an invitation from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration because she opposes his government's response to the Israel-Gaza war.
EXPLAINER: What is Gaza's Ministry of Health and how does it calculate the war's death toll?
How many Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the war between Israel and Hamas started?
Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: 'This is not a political rally'
The judge presiding over the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump admonished him to keep his answers concise, reminding him and the courtroom that "this is not a political rally" as the former president and leading Republican president candidate began testifying in a lawsuit accusing him of dramatically inflating his net worth.
Canada Post honours Mona Parsons in special Remembrance Day stamp
Canada Post is honouring Mona Parsons, the only non-military Canadian woman to be imprisoned by the German army during the second World War, with their annual Remembrance Day stamp.
Two Nigerian workers killed in generator explosion at Canada's high commission
Two Nigerian maintenance workers were killed Monday and two others injured when a diesel tank exploded at Canada's high commission in Abuja.
Canadians wait to flee Gaza Strip as border crossing reopens for approved evacuees
Canadians in the Gaza Strip who were told they might be able to get out of the besieged Palestinian territory over the weekend are instead still waiting for their chance to escape.
Threads of love: How knitters are bringing comfort to children in warzones
In a small church about an hour away from Ottawa, a community of knitters is working to keep the memory of one Canadian war veteran alive.
Calgary
-
Westbound Glenmore Trail closed during Monday evening commute due to rollover
Calgary emergency crews closed a section of Glenmore Trail on Monday afternoon following a crash.
-
Father of boy abducted by Randall Hopley in 2011 speaks on high-risk sex offender’s latest flight from law
The father of a boy kidnapped by Randall Hopley more than a decade ago says authorities did not contact him to let him know the man walked away from his halfway house over the weekend.
-
Northwest Calgary elementary school placed into lockdown due to nearby police investigation
A northwest Calgary elementary school was locked down on Monday afternoon due to a police investigation in the community.
Saskatoon
-
Two men and a child are dead after falling through the ice on a Sask. lake
Three people are dead after falling through the ice on Humboldt Lake on Saturday.
-
Opening of new Saskatoon community market delayed until March
It will be at least another four months until there will be life back at the former farmers' market building at Market Square in the Riversdale neighbourhood, despite some hope that it would be open already.
-
Sask. man turns old cars into NASCAR replicas
A Prince Albert man is giving new life to old cars by turning them into replicas of NASCAR stock cars.
Regina
-
Sask. to enshrine its refusal to collect carbon tax on heating into law, premier says
Saskatchewan's premier says his government will not only follow through on its threat to stop collecting carbon tax on home heating bills, but it will pass the policy into law.
-
Two dead after multiple serious crashes across Saskatchewan: RCMP
Two people lost their lives and several others were injured in a pair of fatal collisions, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Sask. man convicted in high-profile murder case dies in B.C. prison
A man convicted of killing Saskatchewan resident Rob Vicente in 2010 died in a British Columbia prison on Wednesday, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says.
Atlantic
-
Man wanted for hitting pedestrian with car arrested: Truro police
A 30-year-old man has been arrested after police say he hit another man with a car in Truro, N.S., last week.
-
Man facing first-degree murder charge following fatal Halifax stabbing
A man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in the Spryfield area of Halifax last year.
-
Canada Post pays tribute to N.S. war hero Mona Parsons
Canada Post unveiled a new stamp Monday in honour of Mona Parsons, a war hero from Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.
Toronto
-
'All of a sudden I started smelling smoke': Woman recounts escaping from burning vehicle on Hwy. 401
A 32-year-old woman says she is lucky to be alive after her car randomly caught fire while she was driving on Highway 401 last weekend.
-
Police investigating fatal daylight shooting at Scarborough apartment building
One person is dead after a daylight shooting inside a Scarborough apartment building on Monday afternoon.
-
Jewish group speaks out after cafes targeted in pro-Palestinian rallies
An advocacy group is vowing that the city’s Jewish community will not be intimidated after another Jewish-owned business was targeted as part of protests related to the Israel-Hamas war over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Quebec public sector unions go on strike, announce 72-hour walkout later this month
Members of four major public sector unions in Quebec walked off the job on Monday and promised another series of strikes later this month if progress isn't made at the bargaining table.
-
Montreal police investigating possible drive-by shooting in Saint-Michel
Montreal police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting after gunshots were reported in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood
-
Quebec English universities pitch more French courses for students instead of tuition hikes
After meeting with Premier François Legault Monday, the heads of Quebec's three English universities proposed new measures to protect the French language, including mandatory French courses for students, if the government reverses planned tuition hikes.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating daytime shooting in Centretown
Ottawa paramedics say a man was taken to hospital after a shooting in Centretown in the middle of the afternoon Monday.
-
Man accused of threatening Ottawa rabbi
Ottawa police have laid several charges against a 29-year-old man after a local rabbi reported a threatening phone call.
-
Ottawans rally to donate blood after hospital fire, but the need is still strong
Canadian Blood Services says there are more than 300 appointments empty and available this week for donations in Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Christmas market cancellation being investigated by police
Waterloo regional police say they are now investigating 22 reports of theft in connection to the cancellation of a Kitchener Christmas market.
-
Alleged impaired driver hits two cars, drives through front yards in Kitchener
An alleged impaired driver has been arrested after he allegedly hit two other cars, mounted the curb, drove on the sidewalk, then rolled through two font yards.
-
Motorcycle vandalized with hate-motivated writing: Police
Waterloo regional police are investigating an alleged hate-motivated incident in the Township of North Dumfries.
Northern Ontario
-
NDP-backed Conservative motion to expand carbon tax carve-out to all home heating defeated in the House
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's non-binding motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating failed to pass Monday.
-
International student victim of northern Ont. college’s ‘overbooking’ policy
A student from India has been left in a desperate situation after his admission to a college in northern Ontario was revoked a few months before he was to arrive in Canada.
-
Police pass animal cruelty investigation to provincial welfare agency
An investigation that started last month into abuse allegations has been transferred to Ontario Provincial Animal Welfare Services, Kirkland Lake police say.
Winnipeg
-
Man accused of killing four women, disposing of bodies, pleads not guilty in Winnipeg
A man accused of killing four women, two of whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill, maintained his innocence on the first day of a pretrial hearing.
-
Manitoba woman charged in fatal rollover had three-times legal blood alcohol limit: RCMP
A woman has died and another is facing an impaired driving charge after a minivan rolled into a ditch off a Manitoba roadway.
-
St. James shooting incident now being investigated as homicide
A shooting incident in Winnipeg’s St. James area on Sunday is now being investigated as a homicide.
Vancouver
-
Social media warning about 'extremely violent' Vancouver sexual assault prompts police investigation
An alarming social media post that began circulating Sunday in Vancouver has prompted a police investigation, according to authorities.
-
Victim uncooperative after stabbing at Gallery nightclub, Vancouver police say
Police are investigating a stabbing inside the Gallery nightclub in South Vancouver that happened early Saturday morning, less than one week after two men were shot outside the establishment.
-
Mounties investigating suspicious death in Surrey
Police in Surrey say they are investigating a man’s death in Fraser Heights.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. police watchdog investigating woman's death at Victoria hotel
British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a woman fell to her death from the balcony of a Victoria hotel.
-
Israel-Hamas conflict causes surge of discrimination, B.C. human rights commissioner says
British Columbia's human rights commissioner says the devastating events in and around the Gaza Strip are causing a surge of discrimination and violence targeting Jewish and Muslim people.
-
NDP-backed Conservative motion to expand carbon tax carve-out to all home heating defeated in the House
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's non-binding motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating failed to pass Monday.