EDMONTON -- There are 2,689 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta after the province reported 243 cases on Wednesday.

Active infections increased by 78 after another 168 Albertans recovered from the coronavirus.

The city of Edmonton doubles Calgary in cases with 1,235 and 660, respectively.

A woman in her 30s in the Edmonton zone died after she contracted COVID-19, Alberta Health said. She’s the third person 39 years or younger to die as a result of the disease in the province.

There are 100 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, including 14 in intensive care.

Alberta has reported 21,199 cases of COVID-19 and 287 deaths to date.