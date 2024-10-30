EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Alberta house speaker hosts Diwali celebration at Legislature Building

    A Diwali celebration was held at the Alberta Legislature on Oct. 30, 2024. (Courtesy: Government of Alberta) A Diwali celebration was held at the Alberta Legislature on Oct. 30, 2024. (Courtesy: Government of Alberta)
    Share

    A Diwali celebration was held in the Legislature Building rotunda on Wednesday morning with the Alberta's House Speaker hosting the event.

    Nathan Cooper, the speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, hosted the event and was joined by Salma Lakhani, the lieutenant governor of Alberta, Rajan Sawhney, the minister of advanced education of Alberta, and NDP MLA Rakhi Pancholi on Oct. 30.

    Diwali, a national holiday in India, is celebrated through exchanging gifts and visiting friends and family. People celebrating Diwali light oil lamps, candles and fireworks as a symbol of the inner light which protects those from spiritual darkness.

    A special prayer honouring the Hindu goddess Lakshmi is performed in the evening and it is believed that she will bring luck and prosperity for the coming year.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's Liberals launching new ads, MPs told in caucus meeting

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced his caucus for the first time Wednesday since rebuffing calls from two dozen Liberals to resign. He seemed to satiate some MPs’ concerns, with a presentation on party campaign strategy that includes rolling out new ads.

    Alleviating allergy concerns unveiled in new action plan

    The National Food Allergy Action Plan calls for major changes to assist the millions of Canadians with food allergies. The plan is designed to bring improvements to allergy diagnosis, treatment, consistent standards of care, improved access to care, and an overall upgrade in investments for education and research.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News