EDMONTON -- Another airshow will be coming to the Edmonton area later this summer.

The Alberta International Airshow, previously known as the Edmonton Airshow, will take place Aug. 20to 22 at the Villeneuve Airport.

The name change of the event was made to reflect the scale of regional and provincial organizers and participants, event coordinator RWE Events said.

Some of the military acts scheduled to perform at the event include the Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 demo team, the United States Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II demo and UH-1 Huey search and rescue demo, as well asa flyover from a B-52 and B-1B “Bone” bombers.

Other acts include local pilot Bill Carter, Yellow Thunder, and Mrazek Airshow, with further acts to be announced.

Ticket sales will open on Tuesday for the event.

“The return of the Alberta International Airshow could not have been more timely – showcasing all we have to offer as we reopen,” said MLA for Lac St. Anne-Parkland Shane Getson in a statement. “I join everyone in welcoming all, local, national, and international, to discover the power and promise that is Alberta.”

Tom Ruth, Edmonton Airports president and CEO, said he was pleased to welcome the return of the airshow.

“The Alberta International Airshow is an exciting event for the community, and it attracts tourism to our region and promotes the aviation industry and investment opportunities at Villeneuve Airport and the surrounding area,” Ruth said in a statement.

The Villeneuve Airport is located in Sturgeon County, Alta., on Highway 44, about 10 kilometres northwest of Edmonton’s city limits.