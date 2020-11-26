EDMONTON -- Alberta has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in all of Canada.

According to the province’s chief medical officer of health, Alberta’s updated provincial positivity rate is seven per cent, with 14,052 active cases. It comes as Alberta conducted 15,900 tests and confirmed 1,077 more cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

In an update Thursday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 10 more Albertans have died from the disease: six in Edmonton, two in Calgary, and two in the central and southern areas of the province. Only three had known comorbidities.

There are 383 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 84 of whom are receiving critical care.

The number of schools in the province managing active alerts or outbreaks has risen to 359 – or roughly 15 per cent of all primary schools in the province.

‘BETRAYAL OF THE TRUST’: HINSHAW

Alberta’s top doctor also addressed a reported leak of her meetings with other health and government officials.

Hinshaw said the leak was the “irresponsible actions of one person” and that she was “profoundly disappointed.”

“This is a personal betrayal and a betrayal of the trust our hardworking team has placed in each other,” she told media, adding that she is grateful for the team that has “given their all” alongside her for months.

I spoke to @jkenney and @shandro this morning to convey my disappointment with the irresponsible actions of one person. We must work together in our efforts to respond to #COVID19AB. I will have more to say at 3:30pm. (2/2) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) November 26, 2020

The recordings, dating back months, were published by CBC News Thursday and revealed parts of detailed conversations between Alberta’s top doctor and cabinet members about the province’s pandemic strategy.

The top doctor told media that about six people report to her directly, and another approximately 40 people who she considers part of her team in the Emergency Operations Centre. Hinshaw said it is not known who leaked the recordings.

She said during the Thursday provincial update the recordings were taken out of context and separated from the discussions that she had about the possible conversations which may occur with Premier Jason Kenney and other elected officials.

However, she reiterated her role, as legislated, is to provide the best advice she can and for her team to carry out the plans decided upon by elected officials.

“I take that responsibility seriously. I care deeply about the health of Albertans. It remains my hope that Albertans understand that and respect that every conversation I have puts their health and a holistic consideration of all aspects of their health first,” she said.

“I do not dictate every detail of each policy decision and I should not. I was not elected by Albertans… This is how democracy works.”

The matter also made its way into the Alberta legislature on Thursday, with the NDP calling the report evidence the United Conservative government has been prioritizing political ideology over public safety.

“For months this premier hid behind Dr. Hinshaw’s skirts, claiming that he was following her advice – advice he refused to share with Albertans. Now we know why,” Opposition and NDP Leader Rachel Notley said.

Kenney responded that his government was, in fact, taking on board public health expert advice.

“Of course we have to balance that with the broader social economic, mental, emotional and physical health concerns,” he said. “Because ultimately, Mr. Speaker, it’s the elected representatives of the people of Alberta who must make these very difficult decisions.”