Alberta Métis settlement to get $9M in recovery funds: minister

Jason Nixon speaks with CTV News Edmonton in Sylvan Lake on Oct. 18, 2022 (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton). Jason Nixon speaks with CTV News Edmonton in Sylvan Lake on Oct. 18, 2022 (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island