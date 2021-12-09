Alberta man accused of forcing woman into sex trade wanted on cross-Canada warrants

Ten billboards will soon be up around Alberta's capital city with the face of an Edmonton man accused of assaulting and trafficking a young woman.

Keyshawn McMillan, known also as Milo or by the last name Morris, did not appear for an Aug. 17 court appearance and has been "actively evading police since March," Edmonton investigators said Thursday.

He is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for human trafficking, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, uttering threats, assault with a weapon, multiple breach of conditions, and other various charges, police say.

VICTIM FORCED INTO SEX TRADE

Police say a first assault was reported on March 9 at Aurora Motel at 151 Street and 111 Avenue. McMillan was arrested at the scene and charged with assault with a weapon.

A second assault against the same 19-year-old victim reportedly took place on Aug. 9 at a Super 8 at 168 Street and 118 Avenue.

"McMillan seriously assaulted the woman, threatened her, forcibly confined her to the motel room. The woman was luckily able to escape the room the following day with various serious injuries. Through the investigation, detectives also learned that Mr. McMillan forced the woman into the sex trade and trafficked her," Staff. Sgt. Anna Sinclair, of the Edmonton Police Service's domestic offender crimes section, said.

"While the woman in this case was known to Mr. McMillan, there are concerns by my investigators that McMillan could be victimizing other women in the same ways through threats, violence, and human trafficking, whether he knows them or not."

$50K TIP REWARD

Sinclair said Edmonton police have been trying to find McMillan since August and said investigators "have reason" to believe he is still in the capital city.

A $50,000 reward through the Bolo Program, which uses social media to share images and details about police's most wanted suspects, is being offered until June 9, 2022, for information that leads to McMillan's arrest.

Payout is not contingent on McMillan's trial and potential conviction and can be claimed anonymously, the program's director, Maxime Langlois, said Thursday.

"Mr. McMillan: With the campaign we're launching today, everyone in Edmonton, Alberta and Canada will know that you're wanted for these very serious charges," Langlois addressed the accused directly during a news conference.

"Wherever you are, this campaign will reach you, test the loyalty of your friends and associates, and make your world smaller. There's only one right thing to do: grab the phone, call a lawyer, and make arrangements to turn yourself in."

Bolo's wanted campaign for McMillan will use 18 different advertising methods, including the billboards and regional Facebook and Instagram campaigns that launched Thursday morning.

McMillan is Black, 5'9" tall, and weighs about 170 pounds. He has dark brown eyes and black hair. "King" is tattooed across the fingers of his right hand, and "Kilo" across the fingers on his left hand. He also has three-inch burn scars on both forearms.

However, police say he is violent and shouldn't be approached.

McMillan's photo is on the program's website, complete with a version simulating what he would look like with a mask.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.