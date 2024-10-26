Worker killed at road construction site Tuesday

A worker was killed on the job in Stony Plain on Tuesday.

Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) said the person was stuck by a piece of equipment at a road construction site.

It was the second work-place fatality in two days in the Edmonton area.

On Monday, OHS said a person was struck by equipment and killed at an equipment supply company.

OHS would not release details on either of the deaths, as both are currently under investigation.

According to the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE), 165 Albertans died in 2023 at work or as a result of their work.