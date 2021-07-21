EDMONTON -- The Alberta Métis Federation (AMF) and the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) gathered Wednesday in Alberta’s capital city to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

The MOU formalizes a commitment between the two Métis nations to help unify Métis voices and address issues that affect them.

“We are working with a vision to make the lives of many, many generations of Métis people a better one throughout Canada. Today is an important step along that path,” said Diane Scoville, chairperson of the Alberta Métis Nation.

The formal agreement will also see the two Métis Nations share resources to help defend Métis identity across provincial boundaries and throughout western Canada.

“These provincial boundaries don’t mean anything to the descendants of the historic Métis nation centred at the Red River,” said Clément Chartier, president of the Métis National Council.

“It doesn’t matter where you are, you are a part of the Métis nation.”

Scoville also added the memorandum of understanding is an important step towards the goal of self-government.

The signing ceremony was held at the Chateau Louis Hotel Wednesday afternoon following an opening prayer.