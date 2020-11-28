EDMONTON -- Five more Albertans were reported to have died of COVID-19 on Saturday as the province added 1,731 new cases, its largest single-day increase of the pandemic.

Two of the five deaths were linked to existing outbreaks. A total of 524 Albertans have now died due to COVID-19.

The province now has marked 54,836 total cases and its active case count rose to 14,931 on Saturday, the ninth consecutive day Alberta has broken its active case record.

Hospitalizations also grew on Saturday, up two to 415. The number of patients in intensive care units rose by two to 88. Both the number of coronavirus patients in hospital and in ICU are record highs.

*1,731 new cases is the largest 1-day increase by a lot (147 more than prior high of 1584 set Nov 22)



*Actives grow by 714 (5.02%)



*9 straight days with a new active case record



*1,731 new cases is the largest 1-day increase by a lot (147 more than prior high of 1584 set Nov 22)

*Actives grow by 714 (5.02%)

*9 straight days with a new active case record

The province reported 21,657 tests from the day before with a positivity percentage of 8.00 per cent, the fifth highest value to date.

Additional public health measures came into effect on Friday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will return for an in-person update on Monday.