Alberta masking rules end March 1, Edmonton maintains face-covering bylaw
As Albertans prepare for the lifting of nearly all provincial health measures on Tuesday, Edmontonians will still have to abide by the city's face covering bylaw.
On Saturday, Premier Jason Kenney announced the province would move ahead to Step 2 of the reopening plan, saying pressure on the health-care system is easing and that "the worst of COVID-19 is behind us."
Step 2 will see the removal of indoor and outdoor social gathering limits, work-from-home requirements, liquor service rules at restaurants and bars, and capacity limits at larger venues.
Edmonton's maks bylaw, enacted in August, stipulates two triggers that have to happen for council to have a vote on rescinding it, including that the city's active COVID-19 case count has to drop below 100 cases per 100,000 residents for 28 straight days.
Despite limited access to testing, current numbers are about three times that threshold.
The second trigger is that the province has to rescind its masking regulations. Council may amend the triggers at any time.
City Manager Andre Corbould said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton that the bylaw continues to be in effect until further action by council. The bylaw requires people two years and older to wear a face covering in indoor public spaces and while on public transit.
"The province’s easing of public health measures signals a shift to learning to live with COVID-19," Corbould said. "We encourage Edmontonians to get vaccinated if they are not already, and continue to be kind to each other through this period of transition."
In an interview, Coun. Ashley Salvador said she believes it is still "reasonable" to continue masking as the city is not close to meeting the 100 per 100,000 target.
"I think masking is one of the easiest, simplest steps that Edmontonians can take to protect community members," Salvador said. "Of course, the situation is evolving.
"If there are suggestions from health experts based on science and evidence and data that we need to adjust those, I'm very open to having that conversation," told CTV News Edmonton.
While the city discourages businesses from attempting to enforce the bylaw over potential hostile reaction, police can ticket individuals not complying with the bylaw. The minimum fine is $100.
Salvador, who represents ward Métis, says most Edmontonians believe masking during a pandemic is an important measure to take.
"Having protective measures in place during a pandemic is absolutely reasonable," she said. "I think there is a smaller minority group that feels it might be unreasonable, but like I said, the vast majority of Edmontonians see things like masking as a really simple step we can take to protect our neighbours."
Strict COVID-19 testing requirements that have prevented many British Columbians from travelling internationally for nearly two years are changing.