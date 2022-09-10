Alberta medal recipient from Queen Elizabeth II reflects on meeting her

Tyler Bailer was just 17 years old when he saved his step-father's life. Little did he know, it would earn him an opportunity to meet the Queen.

"I just heard this loud thud and it was actually my step-father collapsing, so I ran upstairs, kind of assessed the situation and started doing CPR right away on him," he said.

"I was always told that’s one of the reasons why he’s with us now still, is because of my quick actions and the training that I had."

Lifesaving sport is a combination of Olympic swimming and lifesaving elements, like CPR and rescue tactics. It's recognized by the International Olympic Committee and the Commonwealth Games Federation and governed by the Lifesaving Society.

Bailer was nominated for the Russell medal, an award for a rescuer under 18 and invited to Buckingham Palace to receive his award.

"When I first got that call, I was like it’s gotta be a scam or something, like there’s no way," he said. "About a year later, that’s where I ended up being."

He was one of three to receive an award that day, Bailer said, and got to meet the head of the society: Queen Elizabeth.

"It was super nerve-wracking, like I’m meeting the Queen," he said. "Like I’m from Wetaskiwin in Alberta, it’s like no one ever meets the Queen from over here, and here I am getting thrust into this situation."

Bailer explains that the Queen spoke to each person individually before they were given their medals, and he said she asked him about his family, and the two talked about the rescue.

"She was very soft spoken, she was quite witty," he adds. "I remember, I was almost afraid to shake her hand because I didn’t want to like grab her too hard or hurt her."

Despite meeting the Queen, Bailer said he was never really one to follow along in the affairs of the royal family. So, he said, he didn't expect to feel so sad when he heard the Queen had died.

"I was quite surprised. It kind of hit me in a different way I wasn’t really expecting it to," he said, adding that he is close to the age she was when she ascended to the throne.

"It just hit me."

Bailer said he's recently been looking at some of the photos from that meeting and reliving the moment. His medal is safely tucked away, and though he hasn't seen it in a while, he said it's more precious now that she's gone.

"I think it has more sentimental value to it now," he said. "I was actually given something by [her], from her, and I think it adds that little more value to myself anyway."