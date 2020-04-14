EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide Tuesday's COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

On Monday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced 81 new cases of the novel coronavirus and two more deaths.

Alberta now has more recovered (877) than active cases (855) for a total of 1,732.

Forty-six Albertans have died after contracting COVID-19. There are currently 47 patients in hospital, with 14 in intensive care units.

On Monday, Hinshaw also said Alberta Health Services would test any Albertan displaying the coronavirus' symptoms, such as fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath and runny nose.

As a result of the expansion, Alberta's top doctor expects the number of confirmed cases will continue to increase; however, Hinshaw added the rate of hospitalization is a more accurate indicator of how the province is doing, and said she will release more about that trend soon.

Watch Hinshaw's remarks live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.