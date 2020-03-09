EDMONTON -- Alberta has three new cases of coronavirus.

It is unclear whether the cases are confirmed diagnoses or presumptive cases.

The information comes from Alberta's Chief Medical Officer on Monday, who announced two presumptive cases a day earlier.

Alberta's total number of confirmed and presumptive cases is now seven.

The first case was a confirmed diagnoses for a Calgary-area woman in her 50s. The following three were presumptive cases: an Edmonton-area man who had visited the U.S.; an Edmonton man in his 60s who had recently returned from a Grand Princess cruise; and a Calgary-area woman in her 30s who had contact with someone who had travelled in Europe and the Middle East.

Alberta's chief medical officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will provide an update on the province's work to protect the public at 1 p.m.

Watch it live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

There are 132 confirmed cases in Canada and 111,362 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins CSSE.

Albertans who are experiencing symptoms like fever, cough, difficulty breathing or have travelled outside Canada or had contact with someone who had COVID-19 have been recommended to stay home and call Health Link 811.