Alberta opens COVID-19 vaccines for children Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
Health experts are urging parents to get their children and babies vaccinated for COVID-19 now, ahead of the fall and return to school.
On Friday, the province announced immunizations for Albertans ages six months to five years open on Aug. 2 — the last Canadian jurisdiction to do so.
First dose appointments must be booked through the online vaccine portal or by calling Health Link at 811.
The recommended dose for children ages six months to 11 years is a series of two doses, with an interval of at least eight weeks between each shot.
Children will receive the Moderna Spikevax vaccine, approved by Health Canada two weeks ago.
For those who are immunocompromised, three doses can be administered, with an interval of four to eight weeks between each vaccine appointment. Children on First Nations can access doses at nursing stations or public health clinics on-reserve.
For parents worried about how their child will react, Dr. Tehseen Ladha, pediatrician and University of Alberta assistant professor, says communication and preparation is key.
"Practice at home with a pencil, with a toy," Ladha said. "Show them where it's going to go into their body. Tell them that it will hurt a little bit.
"It's important to be honest so that they know what to expect," Ladha added. "The truth is always better. Otherwise, they become more fearful because they don't know what's happening."
She also recommends bringing a distraction to the appointment, like a book or a toy.
"It's always important to have a reward at the end," Ladha said. "That can really help as well. So something to look forward to, a treat or an activity."
Pharmacists are only allowed to administer vaccines to children aged five years or older, with younger kids being vaccinated by Alberta Health Services nurse or doctor.
"If children end up having COVID, there is a potential for long-term consequences of COVID infection," said Wilson Tat, a pharmacist at PharmaChoice South Boulevard Pharmacy in Edmonton.
"There's something called multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) that is currently being studied for whereby children who do have COVID are at risk for some long-term consequences."
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said that while most children are not at a high risk of severe outcomes from the virus, those under five have higher risks than those between five and 11.
“I encourage parents and guardians to speak to a trusted health-care provider for questions about their child's health, including questions about COVID-19 and immunization,” she added in a statement.
While serious illness among children is rare, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization has said the number of children hospitalized for COVID-19 dramatically increased as the Omicron variant spread last winter.
The average monthly rate of young children hospitalized because of COVID-19 was 15.9 per 100,000 children under five in the first three months of 2022. That figure is up from 1.4 per 100,000 during the first two years of the pandemic.
The announcement means approximately 234,000 more Albertans will become eligible for the COVID-19 shot and that as of Tuesday, all Canadian provinces will have begun administering or at least booking appointments for young children.
With files from The Canadian Press
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
Air Transat passenger out $5,000 after being 'utterly abandoned' and denied flight for fainting
An Air Transat passenger said he was forced to pay $5,000 out of pocket because he was 'utterly abandoned' by the airline after he fainted and was denied taking a flight home to Toronto.
New York becomes second major U.S. city to declare health emergency over monkeypox
New York City officials declared monkeypox a public health emergency Saturday, saying the city is the epicentre of the state's outbreak and the move will boost measures to help slow the spread of the disease.
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation
U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of "rebound" following treatment with an antiviral drug.
Chris Rock jokes he was 'smacked by Suge Smith' after Will Smith apology video
Chris Rock is still not saying how he feels about getting slapped by Will Smith, but he is still making passing jokes about the incident.
Canada ranks 5th among OECD countries for best work-life balance: study
A new study has ranked Canada fifth among OECD countries for having the best work-life balance.
Fossil discovery suggests the Loch Ness Monster may have once existed
A recent study has found evidence pointing to the possible existence, at one point in time, of the famous Loch Ness Monster.
CTV News' Glen McGregor looks back on the Ottawa protests in special reporter's notebook
Months after the Freedom Convoy rolled into downtown Ottawa, CTV National News' Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor looks back on the demonstrations that paralyzed the city for weeks and reflects on where the movement goes moving forward in a special on Monday starting at 10:30 p.m. ET, right after each airing of CTV National News on CTV News Channel. It will also start streaming on CRAVE the same night.
Pope Francis says he'll slow down or retire: 'You can change a pope'
Pope Francis acknowledged Saturday that he can no longer travel like he used to because of his strained knee ligaments, saying his weeklong Canadian pilgrimage was 'a bit of a test' that showed he needs to slow down and one day possibly retire.
Calgary
-
Calgarians explore lesser-known mountain destinations to avoid long weekend crowds
As many people flock to popular spots in the mountains over the Heritage Day long weekend, others are choosing to explore places and trails less travelled.
-
Alberta opens COVID-19 vaccines for children Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
Health experts are urging parents to get their children and babies vaccinated for COVID-19 now, ahead of the fall and return to school.
-
Shopping and fun in the sun: Thousands flock to Inglewood Sunfest
Thousands of Calgarians were out and about today for the annual Sunfest festival.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP locate body of 5-year-old autistic boy
RCMP in Hudson Bay, Saskatchewan have found the body of a 5-year-old autistic boy who went missing Friday evening.
-
Saskatoon Fringe returns to new home off Broadway
The Saskatoon Fringe Festival is back once again for its annual 10-day stay in the Bridge City.
-
‘Follow the rules’: Saskatoon Fire, RCMP offer water safety tips for summer fun
Staying safe on the water this summer starts with being prepared.
Regina
-
Regina's Hill Towers decorated with Grey Cup signs preceding November championship
They’re signs that all can see. Giant banners, advertising this year’s Grey Cup, are being installed on Regina‘s iconic Hill Towers.
-
'Another brick in the wall': Brickspo returns to Moose Jaw
With hundreds of Lego displays for the public to see, “Brickspo” was welcomed back to Moose Jaw’s Western Development Museum (WDM) for the annual event.
-
Sask. RCMP locate body of 5-year-old autistic boy
RCMP in Hudson Bay, Saskatchewan have found the body of a 5-year-old autistic boy who went missing Friday evening.
Atlantic
-
Two residential school survivors offer different perspectives on Papal visit
Dorene Bernard and her mother Nancy Lutz both attended Shubenacadie Indian Residential School. But if you ask the two about the Pope’s visit, the mother and daughter don’t share the same opinion.
-
N.S. premier defends appointing business friends as Crown executive chairs
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston shrugged off allegations of political patronage and nepotism from opposition leaders on Friday.
-
Expect long waits for ambulances and in ERs this weekend, warns Nova Scotia Health
As many Nova Scotians prepare for a long weekend, Nova Scotia Health is warning residents they will likely face long wait times for ambulances and in hospital emergency rooms if they need medical care.
Toronto
-
Air Transat passenger out $5,000 after being 'utterly abandoned' and denied flight for fainting
An Air Transat passenger said he was forced to pay $5,000 out of pocket because he was 'utterly abandoned' by the airline after he fainted and was denied taking a flight home to Toronto.
-
What’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday in Toronto?
Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.
-
'On de road again,' Caribbean Carnival grand parade returns to Toronto. Here is what you need to know
The sights and sounds of the Caribbean took over Exhibition Place Saturday as the Caribbean Carnival’s grand parade made its triumphant return to Toronto streets.
Montreal
-
COVID-19, AIDS, and opioids: Converging pandemics reveal 'cracks' in Indigenous health services
The number of HIV cases has been rising in Canada, and it's having a disproportionate impact on Indigenous communities. That's why researchers participating in the 24th annual international AIDS conference, hosted in Montreal, are calling for a new approach to fighting the 50-year-old disease.
-
Montreal woman seeks answers after father dies waiting 11 hours for ambulance
A Montreal woman is seeking answers after her 65-year-old father died while waiting over 11 hours for an ambulance.
-
2 teens, 1 man injured in separate Hochelaga stabbings
Two teenagers were stabbed in Hochelaga late Friday night, according to Montreal police, and an adult man was stabbed in a separate incident.
Ottawa
-
Paramedics waiting at least three hours to transfer some patients at Ottawa hospitals, officials say
Ontario paramedics say they are dealing with a health care crisis because of emergency room closures and health care staff shortages, creating a perfect storm for ambulance delays and roadblocks for timely access to care.
-
'Not going to get better anytime soon': No end in sight for health care staffing shortage in Ottawa and Ontario
While COVID positive cases aren't overwhelming the health care system like they did at the start of the pandemic, the virus is impacting the healthcare system in Ottawa and across Ontario in a different way now.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Colonel By Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the closures and schedule changes on Colonel By Day in Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
'A lot of history': Old Marina Restaurant considered total loss after fire
Several stations responded to a fire at the Old Marina Restaurant on Puslinch Lake.
-
Adam Sandler in Guelph, pediatric vaccine clinics full, housing prices: Top stories of the week
Adam Sandler's visit to the Royal City, pediatric vaccines now available, and a residence crunch at University of Guelph round out the top stories of the week.
-
K-W blood donor clinics gear up for possible long weekend supply shortage
The Canadian Blood Services is asking first time donors to step up as they prepare for a potential rise in trauma situations over the long weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Algoma Steel to commence idling operations in the Sault
Algoma Steel has rejected the final counter-proposal from United Steelworkers Local 2251, the union's negotiating team announced late Friday.
-
Missouri couple travels to Sudbury for their cat’s surgery
A couple from Missouri made the trek to Sudbury to have their cat’s hip replaced after breaking its femur.
-
Residential school survivors in the Sault look to move forward together
It’s a weekend of healing for residential school survivors in Sault Ste. Marie.
Winnipeg
-
-
13-year-old Winnipeg boy missing in Thompson: RCMP
Officers say Khellen Kirkness travelled to Thompson to visit family. He was last seen on July 26, 2022, leaving a house on Sandpiper Crescent to go visit friends.
-
Police investigating suspicious death on Sherburn
Winnipeg Police are investigating a suspicious death in the West End.
Vancouver
-
One structure destroyed, evacuation orders issued due to Keremeos Creek wildfire
A wildfire in the South Okanagan is rapidly growing, forcing people out of their homes Saturday.
-
Slight uptick in ER visits since start of heat wave, BCCDC says
The sizzling weather has stretched into the August long weekend and British Columbians are again being urged to know the signs of heat-related illness and check in on the vulnerable.
-
Triple-shooting in South Surrey leaves 1 dead, 2 with 'life-threatening injuries'
One man is dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a shooting in South Surrey Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
Shipping-container village housing homeless in Victoria given extension
The Tiny Homes Village in Victoria's North Park neighbourhood has been given the go-ahead to continue operating a little longer.
-
Stage 2 water restrictions take effect in Tofino
The District of Tofino has moved to Stage 2 water restrictions, meaning residents are no longer permitted to water outdoor plants that aren't being grown for food.
-
Props from Island-shot TV series for sale at Coombs recycle yard
The popular Hallmark Channel series "Chesapeake Shores" will begin airing its sixth and final season on Aug. 14, but die-hard fans will be able to keep their memories of the show alive after it ends by purchasing props from the series.