Alberta premier calls Ottawa's greenhouse gas targets 'nuts'; pledges to fight them
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is calling Ottawa's federal emissions plan that was tabled in the House of Commons last week “nuts,” and is pledging to fight it “with everything we've got.”
The federal government says the country's oilpatch is capable of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 42 per cent below 2019 levels by 2030.
Kenney told his weekly phone-in radio show on Saturday that the plan would require a production cut, which he says would only shift energy production from Canada to places such as “Putin's Russia and the OPEC dictatorships.”
Calling federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault a “former Greenpeace radical,” he also characterized the plan as “a full-frontal attack on the 800,000 people who work in the energy sector.”
Kenney's environment minister, meanwhile, stated in a weekend opinion piece that “there are only two ways to reduce emissions - either invest in technology, or reduce economic activity.”
Kenney says the plan would be “catastrophic” for the Canadian economy.
“We think implicit in it is a violation of our exclusive power to regulate the production of our resources,” Kenney said Saturday when asked in a text from a listener to give his opinion of how the plan would affect Alberta.
Alberta has also used a similar argument in its legal challenge of the federal environmental impact assessment law, which allows Ottawa to consider the affects climate change before approving new resource projects.
That case awaits a decision from the Alberta Court of Appeal, and Kenney told the radio audience that a ruling, which he expects soon, would play key part of his government's fight against the emissions targets.
Kenney's environment minister, Jason Nixon, stated in an op-ed published Saturday that the plan Guilbeault laid out last week is “insane” and that Alberta would not accept a plan “that will hit Canadians' pocketbooks any further.”
“The world needs more oil and gas, and Alberta's government is not interested in a transition from jobs in the energy sector laid out in the plan,” Nixon wrote.
Guilbeault, who called the plan's targets ambitious, also said last week that the federal Liberal government wants to “future proof” its carbon price against political decisions to cancel or lower it down the road, possibly by enshrining the price and its annual increase into law.
The federal carbon price rose to 50 dollars from 40 dollars per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions last week, which adds 2.2 cents to a litre of gasoline.
Kenney faced online ridicule over the weekend that stemmed from a video of him at a news conference Friday at a Calgary gas station, where he fumbled while trying to fill the tank of his blue pickup truck.
The news conference was held as part of the launch of a temporary suspension of the province's gas tax in order to give consumers relief from soaring fuel prices, and Kenney also took the opportunity to slam Ottawa over the carbon price hike.
But when Kenney tried to pull the pump's nozzle from the truck, it stuck, and it continued to stick while he kept on pulling.
Kenney tweeted a self-deprecating meme Sunday with two photos - the first with the caption “Instagram” where he appeared confident as he filled his tank, and the second captioned “Vs Reality” showing him struggling with the pump.
He also addressed the gaffe at the beginning of his radio show, calling it an April Fool's joke on himself.
“It's something you've done a thousand times and then I decide to screw that up in front of a bunch of TV cameras,” he said.
“The joke was on me.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Egregious and appalling': Trudeau, Canadian officials react to attacks on Bucha
Canadian leaders are condemning civilian killings in Ukraine after the Russian retreat to the southeast revealed Ukrainian towns scattered with the bodies of those murdered by Russian troops.
Canadian joins private crew bound for International Space Station
A Montreal businessman will join the first fully private space crew set to launch in just a few days.
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities on Sunday accused the departing forces of committing war crimes and leaving behind a 'scene from a horror movie.'
Olivia Rodrigo wins 2 Grammys, Zelenskyy appeals for Ukraine
Olivia Rodrigo has won the best new artist crown at the Grammy Awards, joining esteemed previous company including Carly Simon, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Tom Jones, the Beatles and Billie Eilish.
Many Canadians unaware that Benadryl isn’t recommended as first choice for allergy medication: experts
Two years after the Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology put out a position statement specifying that newer antihistamines should be recommended over first generation antihistamines such as Benadryl, many Canadians and doctors are still reaching for the common allergy medication, with experts saying brand recognition makes it hard to break habits.
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
Six people were killed and 12 injured early Sunday in Sacramento when shots were fired into crowds as bars and nightclubs emptied for the night in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California's capital city.
breaking | Hungary's pro-Putin PM Orban claims victory in national vote
Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared victory in Sunday's national elections, claiming a mandate for a fourth term as a partial vote count predicted a strong lead for his right-wing party.
Federal budget the first important moment for NDP-Liberal pact, says finance critic
The NDP is watching to see that spending pledges made in a deal with the Liberals are honoured by the government in this week's federal budget, says a finance spokesman.
Live updates: 410 civilian bodies found near Kyiv
What's happening in Ukraine today: Ukraine's prosecutor-general says the bodies of 410 civilians have been removed from Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces.
Calgary
-
Arrest made in southeast Calgary homicide, vehicle found
Calgary police say they've found a vehicle of interest in the investigation into a murder that occurred on April 1 in a southeast neighbourhood.
-
Alberta premier calls Ottawa's greenhouse gas targets 'nuts'; pledges to fight them
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is calling Ottawa's federal emissions plan that was tabled in the House of Commons last week “nuts,” and is pledging to fight it “with everything we've got.”
-
Calgary churchgoers attend Sunday services and reflect on the Pope's apology
Churches from all denominations hosted services Sunday as both Indigenous and non-Indigenous Calgarians reflected on this week's historic papal apology to Canadian residential school victims and survivors.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police say they're spotting more drivers impaired by cannabis
Saskatchewan drivers will begin to notice more reminders of impaired driving in their communities this month.
-
Sask. Beef Expo returns with next generation of cattle producers in mind
The Saskatchewan Beef Expo returned to Prairieland Park Saturday for it’s eighth showing following a two-year break because of COVID-19.
-
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities on Sunday accused the departing forces of committing war crimes and leaving behind a 'scene from a horror movie.'
Regina
-
SUMA convention returns to Regina
After being held virtually for the past two years, the 2022 Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) convention is back in Regina.
-
Regina Humane Society sets 'ambitious' target for 34th annual telethon
The Regina Humane Society hopes to raise $75,000 in its three-hour telethon on Sunday.
-
Canadian Women's Olympic Hockey team members arrive in Regina to inspire next generation of players
Members of the Canadian Women’s Olympic team made a stop in Regina to show off some shiny hardware and inspire the next generation of Canadian hockey players.
Atlantic
-
'We took a huge risk': Nova Scotia fisherman escapes Ukrainian city under siege on foot
A lobster fisherman from southwestern Nova Scotia, who has been trying to drive Ukrainians displaced by war to safety, has escaped a Ukrainian city under siege on foot.
-
Hundreds of N.B. health-care workers sick with COVID-19, hospital services impacted
As many as 600 New Brunswick health-care workers are unable to work because they’re infected with COVID-19, with the absences closing some emergency departments and suspending services.
-
Holding on to a memory: Son of N.S. mass shooting victim brings memento to public inquiry
What looks to be just an ordinary plaid lumber jacket, is actually one of the few mementos Ryan Farrington has from his step father, Frank Gulenchyn.
Toronto
-
Ontario to table legislation to temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes starting in summer, source says
The Ontario government will table legislation that would temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes starting in the summer, a senior government source has told CP24.
-
‘I miss him’: Family remembers man fatally struck by driver in Mimico
Kenneth Arkwell, one of the pedestrians fatally struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mimico last week, was a happy man who had an active lifestyle.
-
Toronto councillor Michael Ford running as candidate in Ontario PC party
Toronto city councillor Michael Ford, the nephew of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, is running as a candidate for his uncle's Ontario PC party.
Montreal
-
Quebec to announce the future of mask mandates on Tuesday
Quebec will announce on Tuesday what if any the future of any potential mask mandates.
-
Grammys: Montreal's Yannick Nezet-Seguin scores best orchestral performance
Montreal conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin was among multiple Canadian Grammy winners on Sunday, bringing home the award for best orchestral performance.
-
Two public transit officers beaten and injured in a Montreal metro
Two Montreal metro (STM) officers were injured during an intervention Saturday afternoon at the Snowdon metro station in the CDN-NDG borough.
Ottawa
-
'I don't know if they're alive or dead': Humanitarian crisis in Tigray felt in Ottawa
As the humanitarian crisis continues in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, residents of Ottawa rally to help raise awareness and supplies.
-
Mother's Rally for Ukraine draws hundreds to the Russian embassy in Ottawa
Chants of 'We stand with Ukraine' echoed along Charlotte Street in Ottawa for a rally outside the Russian embassy, calling for an end to the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Driver's app leads Quebec police to crash near Cantley
Police in western Quebec say a 47-year-old Cantley woman is facing a three-month driver’s licence suspension after her cellphone app alerted police to a serious crash.
Kitchener
-
Flair Airlines, Ukrainian flees to Kitchener, reaction to Pope's apology: Top stories of the week
Possible trouble for an airline that flies out of Waterloo Region, a Ukrainian woman who fled with her two daughters to Kitchener, and reaction to the Pope's apology from Brantford's former residential school round out the top stories of the week.
-
Ontario to table legislation to temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes starting in summer, source says
The Ontario government will table legislation that would temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes starting in the summer, a senior government source has told CP24.
-
'Unforgettable for us': Stratford swans released in front of smaller crowd
The swans in Stratford returned to the Avon River on Sunday, but in front of a smaller crowd than usual.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 69 closed near Britt
Highway 69 is closed in both directions following a collision Sunday evening
-
Highway 17 double fatality near Massey
Saturday night collision on Highway 17 a double fatality.
-
New Mushkegowuk Grand Chief wants to 'see some action' from Pope Francis
The new Grand Chief of the Mushkegowuk Council, Alison Linklater, has been busy meeting with the chiefs of the seven First Nations she represents.
Winnipeg
-
Dancing, dishcloths and Easter eggs: How Winnipeggers are continuing their support for Ukraine
It has been five weeks since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine, and Winnipeggers are continuing to show their support at solidarity events and grassroots fundraisers.
-
Man attacked with machete in North End: Winnipeg police
A 63-year-old man suffered “severe facial trauma” after a group of people, including a person armed with a machete, allegedly assaulted him in the North End on Saturday.
-
'Makes me feel happy': Manitoba family donates more than 500 books to rebuild school library
A Manitoba family is making sure students at a Winnipeg school damaged by a fire will have books to read once the library is rebuilt.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver businesses optimistic despite cancellation of first cruise ship arrival
Businesses in downtown Vancouver are remaining optimistic despite cruise ship season being delayed.
-
Electric vehicles save Canadian drivers thousands of dollars despite higher price tag: study
A new report reveals electric vehicles come with big savings for Canadians, especially with the current cost of fuel.
-
Vancouver youth losing crucial service with detox closure, advocate says
The upcoming closure of a detox program in Vancouver that has been supporting youth who use drugs for 30 years will eliminate a vital, trusted service, according to an advocate.
Vancouver Island
-
'Theft and weapon complaint' preceded fatal incident involving RCMP in Campbell River, IIO says
B.C.'s police watchdog has released an initial description of the fatal incident that led to its deployment in Campbell River on Saturday.
-
Woman seen screaming for help inside van in Victoria, police say
Victoria police are asking for help identifying a woman reportedly seen screaming for help and attempting to open the door of a moving van in the city Saturday morning.
-
B.C. student robotics club defies expectations, going from underdogs to champions
Although they called themselves 'The Thunderbots,' the members of B.C.'s Spectrum School Robotics Club were definitely the underdogs.