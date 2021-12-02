Alberta Premier Jason Kenney hires lawyers over environmentalist lawsuit threat

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions at a news conference where the provincial government announced new restrictions because of the surging COVID cases in the province, in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions at a news conference where the provincial government announced new restrictions because of the surging COVID cases in the province, in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Edmonton Top Stories