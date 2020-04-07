EDMONTON -- Premier Jason Kenney will address Albertans in a televised announcement at 6 p.m. MDT as the province prepares to release projections on the toll the COVID-19 pandemic could take.

Kenney will speak at 6 p.m. on "what could be some very challenging numbers" in terms of the damage the virus could still do, he said Monday.

It's the first time the province has released modelling data on the disease. Alberta Health Services will release more detailed projections on Wednesday, including supply levels and capacity in the health system.

"I've been asking for modeling now since this began, and we've already seen some significant changes in the projections, I think on the good side," Kenney said Monday.

"And while there will be some disturbing worst case scenarios, I think Albertans will see that because they have been responding so well — to the public health orders, to social distancing, to good hygiene — that we are in a much better position than similar jurisdictions around the world."

Last week, Ontario estimated that with the measures it has taken so far, between 3,000 and 15,000 people could die due to the virus. A worst-case scenario model in which no action was taken predicted up to 100,000 deaths.

Quebec was expected to release its projections later Tuesday and Saskatchewan said it would release numbers later this week.

AHS said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw would not provide her regular update on COVID-19 numbers Tuesday due to Kenney's address.

Kenney's address will be televised live on CTV News Edmonton News at Six beginning at 6 p.m. It will also be livestreamed on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.