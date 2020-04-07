EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on its website Tuesday afternoon, increasing the total number of cases to 1,373.

There also appeared to be two new deaths due to the disease, increasing the province-wide total to 26.

It's the lowest single-day increase since the province confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 on March 18.

Government data shows 1,082 additional people were tested for COVID-19 since Monday's update, driving the province-wide total up to 65,265 people tested. There have been 67,117 test completed in total.

The province has not sent out an official news release with the updated numbers.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw won't issue her customary COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon; instead, the Alberta government will send out updated numbers before Premier Jason Kenney speaks at 6 p.m.

Alberta confirmed 98 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday. The province has a total of 1,348 to date, with 361 recoveries, and 24 deaths.

On Monday, Alberta Health Services adjusted its testing groups to include people over 65 years of age, group home and shelter workers, first responders, correctional staff and those involved in COVID-19 enforcement who show virus symptoms.

Premier Kenney will release Alberta's COVID-19 forecast with projections on how long the pandemic may last and how the province will deal with the coming weeks and months.

Watch Kenney's remarks live at 6 p.m. at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca and CTV News at Six.​