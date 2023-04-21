Alberta program receives more than $3 million for PTSD treatment and research

In this file photo, members of Canada's military parade through downtown Calgary, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh In this file photo, members of Canada's military parade through downtown Calgary, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island