EDMONTON -- Another Albertan has died as the province recorded 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing its total up to 14,180.

The death was a woman in her 60s who lived in the South health zone. The total number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus is now 242.

Alberta's active case count rose by five from the day before, up to 1,403.

Active cases rose by six in the city of Calgary which continues to lead the province in active cases with 555.

Edmonton added 49 new cases but saw its active case count fall by four due to 53 more recoveries.

The number of people in hospital being treated for the disease Wednesday remained the same as the previous day at 50. Of those, the number of patients in intensive care fell by one from the day before, down to nine.

Alberta reported that 108 more people have recovered from the disease bringing that total to 12,535.

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, is scheduled to return for an in-person update on Thursday.