EDMONTON -- Alberta recorded 121 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the province's total to 11,893.

One more Albertan has also died, a woman in her 90s who lived at the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre.

Alberta Health notes the centre reported the death yesterday but is included in the province's numbers today due to a delay in the reporting system.

There are currently 63 people in hospital, an decrease of one over yesterday's count. Those numbers include 13 patients in intensive care units, a decrease of one over Tuesday.

Alberta's active case count rose by 40 to 1,044. And, 10,632 people are now categorized as recovering from COVID-19.

With 426 active cases, the city of Edmonton has the most of any municipality in Alberta, and 153 more than Calgary's 273 active case count.

On Wednesday, Hinshaw addressed the looming reopening of Alberta schools by urging teachers and other school staff to get tested for COVID-19 before classes resume, as well as throughout the school year.