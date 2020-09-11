EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor announced 111 new cases of COVID-19 Friday after 11,979 tests.

A woman in her 90s at Edmonton's Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre died as a result of COVID-19, but Alberta's death toll remained at 253 because a previous death was reclassified.

Active cases of the coronavirus decreased by 50 to 1,444 — including 530 in Edmonton and 482 in Calgary.

The city of Edmonton remains under Alberta Health's watch category with an active case rate of 51.9 per 100,000 residents.

Forty-one Albertans infected with COVID-19 are currently in hospital, six of whom are in ICUs.

Cases of COVID-19 at Alberta K-12s saw another increase on Friday. There are now 32 cases of the disease at 29 different schools across the province, with outbreaks at two schools in Calgary and one in Lethbridge.

"I want to reinforce that these schools are not a risk to their communities and those still attending are not at greater risk of exposure," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

Anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a school has been contacted and is self-isolating, she added.

Dr. Hinshaw will provide her next update Monday afternoon.

Alberta has reported 15,415 cases of the coronavirus since March.