EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw says another 164 Albertans have tested positive for COVID-19 after the province conducted 10,709 tests.

Active cases increased by 18 since Thursday's update to a total of 1,433.

No new deaths were reported Friday.

There are 47 Albertans in hospital being treated for the coronavirus, including nine in intensive care.

The city of Edmonton has once again reached 500 active cases of the disease, while Calgary now sits at 555.

The chief medical officer of health is asking Albertans not to be reckless this long weekend.

"COVID-19 does not take holidays and we have seen weekend barbecues and other gatherings spark outbreaks in the past," Dr. Hinshaw said.

She encourages Albertans to relax and enjoy Labour Day weekend, but to do so safely. Hinshaw suggests keeping gatherings small and outdoors, and to not share food, drinks, utensils, smokes and vapes.

Alberta has now completed 1,005,001 tests since the pandemic began, and reported 14,474 cases of COVID-19, 12,799 recoveries and 242 deaths.