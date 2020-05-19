EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

There are currently 1,004 active cases in Alberta, with 65 people in hospital, including eight in intensive care.

There were no more deaths as a result of COVID-19 since Monday's update.

Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 6,716 cases and 128 deaths in Alberta.

Alberta Health Services conducted 2,428 tests in the past 24 hours.

"While it is too early to see the full impact of relaunch, so far our case numbers in the province have held steady. We have not seen any increase so far in numbers in Calgary and Brooks, and overall, as I mentioned, our cases are stable," Hinshaw said.

Hinshaw will provide her next COVID-19 update Thursday. The province will release Wednesday's numbers on a news release.

MONEY FOR CONTINUING CARE FACILITIES

The Alberta government will spend $14.2 million per month on continuing care facilities across the province, Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced Tuesday.

The money will be used for staffing, cleaning supplies and lost revenue as result of the virus.

Continuing care facilities and their residents have been hit hard by the virus, with more than 600 cases in several outbreaks across Alberta.

Hinshaw says she's pleased with the government's investment to protect Alberta's most vulnerable to COVID-19.

"We need to continue to support the safety of residents and staff at these facilities," she said. "They face serious challenges in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and complying with public health orders.

"The risk to continuing care residents is very real and cannot let up on the measures that we're taking to protect them."

The funds are retroactive to March 15, shortly after the new coronavirus was declared a pandemic.