EDMONTON -- Alberta recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the province's total up to 7,482.

A total of 6,882 Albertans have no recovered from the coronavirus. There were no new COVID-19 related deaths reported today.

The total of 7,482 represents an increase of 29 cases from yesterday but the province says six probable cases were removed from today's count.

There are now 449 active cases across the province including 190 in the Edmonton zone and 208 in the Calgary zone.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will give her next update on Wednesday afternoon.