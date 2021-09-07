EDMONTON -- Alberta now has more than 15,000 active COVID-19 cases and 600 patients in hospital with the disease.

The province added 1,330 new cases on Friday, 1,450 on Saturday, 820 on Sunday and 1,303 on the holiday Monday.

There are 602 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 137 of whom are in ICU.

Unvaccinated Albertans continue to comprise a large majority of those in hospital, with more than 85 per cent of those in ICU are unvaccinated, as are close to 69 per cent of those otherwise in hospital.

Seventeen deaths were reported since Friday, increasing the province's death toll to 2,407, including 24 in the past seven days.

Active cases have increased to 15,486, the highest count since May 20.

Test positivity continues to increase, with the seven-day rolling average reaching 11.7 per cent on Tuesday. Since late July, the province has recommended testing only for those with symptoms.

Among eligible Albertans, 78.6 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 70.6 per cent have had a second shot.​

In response to media queries, the province confirmed on Monday that Alberta would not be further scaling back its testing program on Sept. 27 as initially scheduled.

Alberta Health Director Chris Bourdeau told CTV News tests will remain available for people with COVID-19 symptoms, as well as workers and residents at specific outbreak sites.

Last Friday, Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Hinshaw gave their first press conferences in weeks and announced some new restrictions, including masking in indoor spaces across the province, and an incentive of $100 for people to get vaccinated.

The next data update is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

With files from Diego Romero