EDMONTON -- Amid an influx of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Alberta is reinstating measures it got rid of just two months ago as well as offering a $100 vaccination incentive.

Starting Saturday, masks will be mandatory across the province in all indoor public and work spaces. Schools will continue to set their own policies.

As well, licensed businesses will be required to end alcohol service at 10 p.m.

And, Alberta will pay unvaccinated residents $100 to get the COVID-19 shot.

The announcement on Friday followed a plea from Premier Jason Kenney for the 30 per cent of eligible unvaccinated Albertans to "do the right thing."

"Their choices are now jeopardizing our health care system…. It is urgent that you protect yourself, our hospitals and our entire community by getting the benefit of this miracle of modern medicine as soon as possible."

He characterized the spread of the Delta variant in the unvaccinated population as "ripping its way through this group at an aggressive rate."

PANDEMIC OF THE UNVACCINATED

According to provincial data, since the province fully reopened July 1, unvaccinated adults between the ages of 20 and 59 have had 50 to 60 times higher risk of hospitalization. More than 80 per cent of all COVID-19 hospitalizations since July 1 have been unvaccinated people. Of the current 114 ICU patients, 91 per cent are unvaccinated.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said he and his colleagues "honestly thought" more of the public would be vaccinated by September when they lifted restrictions in June. That decision, he said, was based off data from the United Kingdom which suggested "Delta caused a spike in cases but didn't have the same impact on hospitalizations and deaths.

"That the cases were decoupled from sever outcomes, I should say. Unfortunately, we're not seeing the same decoupling we expected in terms of the whole population."

The province also released its modelling used to craft its reopening plan that launched on July 1.

The modelling shows Alberta is approaching the model's 'high scenario' which would see more than 1,700 cases a day within the next two weeks.

It also indicates the number of patients in hospital is also rising quicker than anticipated, with as many as 300 patients in ICU and nearly 700 non-ICU hospitalizations listed as a 'high scenario' that could play out over the next three weeks.

The premier also warned Friday that the modelling's projected late-September peak could be "longer and later."

All officials made another attempt to convince hesitant residents of the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"And if you just haven't gotten around to if, for the love of God, please get vaccinated now," Kenney begged.

OTHER ACTION

The mask and alcohol rules are the only hard lines being set by the Alberta government.

It is also recommending, where possible, employers do not plan to bring employees back to the office.

And officials encouraged unvaccinated people to limit their social visits to close contacts: no more than two families totalling 10 people. Vaccinated Albertans do not need to do the same.

Non-urgent surgeries are being postponed in all five health regions, too.

Kenney remarked earlier in the press conference:

The personal incentive program will be available to all Albertans who receive their first or second shot between Sept. 3 and Oct. 14 in the form of one pre-filled debit card. Those who want to receive it will need to register online starting Sept. 13.

Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide a COVID-19 update at 11:30 a.m.

The news conference will mark the first time in weeks top decision makers take questions directly from the press.

Alberta Health Services CEO Dr. Verna Yiu will also be there.

The COVID-19 cabinet committee met on Thursday and Premier Jason Kenney told Albertans a day earlier to expect an announcement from his government this week. His communications staff told media the same.

It's been more than three weeks since the premier stood before reporters. Kenney was off work for part of August.

In his absence, other ministers and Alberta's chief medical officer of health have denied the government is avoiding talking to the press, pointing to daily COVID-19 updates made on the provincial website.

However, CTV News requested interviews with all 25 ministers and associate ministers in Kenney's cabinet and received replies from four press secretaries, none of whom agreed to an interview.

On Thursday, the province reported 1,339 new cases of COVID-19 and 487 hospitalizations.

Since the province's chief medical officer of health last spoke on Aug. 13 the province's COVID-19 situation has worsened significantly.

On Aug. 13, the seven-day average of new cases sat at 420 per day, only to rise to 1,118 as of yesterday.

Severe outcomes have also become more frequent over that time frame: the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital grew by 327​, the number in intensive care units increased by 76, and 55 more Albertans have died.