EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Monday.

The province now has a total of 6,300 cases — 4,659 recovered and 1,524 active — and 117 deaths.

Two deaths previously associated with COVID-19 were determined to be unrelated. The two latest deaths were patients at continuing care homes in the Calgary and North zones.

There are 73 COVID-19 cases in hospital, including 12 in ICU, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

Alberta Health Services conducted 2,864 tests in the past 24 hours.

This is a breaking news update. More to come. Original story:

Hinshaw to deliver Alberta's COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

Alberta's top doctor will resume her daily COVID-19 updates on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Over the weekend, the province reported 155 cases of the coronavirus after 7,734 tests, as well as two more deaths.

Alberta has a total of 6,253 cases — 4,389 recovered and 1,747 active — and 117 deaths.

Hospitalization numbers decreased to 71 patients, 13 of whom are in intensive care units.

There are 1,159 active cases in the Calgary Zone, 470 in the South Zone, 65 in the Edmonton Zone, 31 in the North Zone, 17 in the Central Zone, and five that have not been assigned.

