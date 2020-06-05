EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported the lowest number of daily new cases since March 12 after the highest number of tests in 24 hours since the pandemic began.

Alberta has seven new cases of the coronavirus after conducting 6,624 tests since Thursday afternoon.

Active cases continue to trend downwards with a total of 328. There are 44 patients in hospital, with six of them in ICUs.

There were no new deaths in the past 24 hours.

"Today's numbers mark an occasion to be celebrated," the chief medical officer of health said. "This is in large part thanks to your efforts and sacrifices."

Hinshaw said one of those sacrifices Albertans made was being prohibited from visiting loved ones in hospital, but on Saturday, Alberta Health Services will post updated visitation guidelines which will allow for some hospital visits.

Existing rules for continuing care facilities remain in effect, Hinshaw added.