EDMONTON -- Alberta on Thursday reported 764 new cases of COVID-19, including 191 infections of the variants of concern.

This case count is the highest since Jan. 15, and Thursday marked the ninth straight day the province reported more than 450 coronavirus cases.

Twenty-one per cent of the 6,835 infections are linked to the variants of concern, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

Hospitals are caring for 294 patients with COVID-19, including 55 Albertans in ICU.

Dr. Hinshaw also reported three deaths.

Alberta Health Services carried out just over 14,000 tests on Wednesday, resulting in a positivity rate of 5.4 per cent.

The province has administered more than 532,000 vaccine doses.

Alberta has reported 144,311 cases and 1,976 deaths since last March.