EDMONTON -- Alberta’s chief medical officer of health reported 877 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday after nearly 8,100 tests.

This is the second day in a row Alberta has reported fewer than 1,000 new daily COVID-19 cases. The province’s current positivity rate is sitting at 11.4 per cent.

“This suggests that our public health measures are beginning to have an impact,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw. “But there is still more to do and we have a long way to go.”

There are currently 691 people in hospital, including 187 people in ICU, according to Hinshaw.

Hinshaw also reported that four more Albertans have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,152 deaths.

Alberta has administered 2.24 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far. More than half of Albertans aged 12 and up have received their first dose, Hinshaw said.

“All Albertans will have the opportunity to get their second dose nearly three to four months after their first dose,” said Hinshaw.

“I know this wait can be frustrating, but first doses provide good protection and delaying the second doses is allowing us to vaccine the province as quickly as possible which helps protect all of us.”

Hinshaw highlighted the need to keep immunization rates up, adding that is the key to having public health restrictions eased.

“I know many people are anxious to get back to normal, we all are,” said Hinshaw. “Let’s use that as motivation over the next few weeks.”

The minister of education said in a statement Tuesday that there is a plan to return to in-person learning on May 25.

“However we will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed," read a statement from Nicole Sparrow, press secretary to Education Minister Adriana LaGrange.

Hinshaw said that the shift to online learning recently was based “not on a public health driver but on operational consideration.”

When asked if she felt comfortable with her children returning to in-person learning next week, Hinshaw said: "Absolutely, yes."