EDMONTON -- There have been another 98 cases of COVID-19 and an additional death reported in the last 24 hours, according to Alberta's top doctor.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, resuming her daily updates throughout the week now that the school year has begun, said there are 45 people in hospital including seven in ICUs.

Alberta Health confirmed the death was a woman in her 70s in the Edmonton Zone who was not in a continuing care facility.

There are now 1,585 active cases in the province, down 107 from the previous day, and 15,191 cases in total.

Alberta's COVID-19 death toll stands at 248 people.

The province's top doctor will address Albertans for a second straight day as COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the province.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to provide details about online reporting tools for cases of the disease in schools.

The update comes a day after she announced an increase of 619 COVID-19 cases and five deaths since Thursday.

Hinshaw said on Tuesday that all cases reported in schools so far appear to be from community transmission and not transmission within schools.

Students who may have been exposed to the disease will have to self-isolate for two weeks, even if their COVID-19 tests come back negative.

The province currently has 1,692 active cases of COVID-19, the highest count since May 9.

The update also comes after Alberta Health Services reported 50 employees at Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton were self-isolating because they attended a retirement party where one guest tested positive for COVID-19.

Alberta's nurse's union said all guests were masked and were not sharing food.

KENNEY ON B.C. RULE ROLLBACK

Earlier in the day, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was asked whether the province's increase in active cases would trigger steps to limit the spread of the disease.

On Tuesday, British Columbia announced it would impose tougher rules for bars, pubs and restaurants, which must now halt alcohol sales at 10 p.m. among other restrictions.

Kenney suggested the province is not taking similar measures because of the low number hospitalizations and ICU placements.

"We have abut 45 people in hospital in Alberta with COVID-19, about 10 in ICUs out of that 45. That is in a province of 4.5-million people," he said. "I want to commend Albertans for the tremendous personal responsibility they’ve demonstrated in the last six months and the real patience and discipline they’ve exhibited."

While Kenney said Albertans should be "concerned" about the recent increase in active cases, he doesn't believe the government can "micro-manage our way out of this."

"We think based on the advice of our chief medical officer, we currently have the right set of public health measures in place," he said.

Watch Hinshaw's update live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m. MT.