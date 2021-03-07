EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 300 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and 54 cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 virus variant.

This is the largest number of variant cases report in Alberta on a single day. The previous high was 36 on two days, including Saturday, however variant cases can be a mix of historical and new cases, so it's not clear how many of the cases are new.

A total of 8,100 laboratory tests were completed.

The province was not able to provide a full update on Sunday because of a system upgrade, so no death numbers were released, as well as hospitalization numbers or cases by zone.

A full summary of Sunday’s information is expected to be released on Monday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is also expected to return on Monday with an in-person update.