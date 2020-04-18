EDMONTON -- There have now been 2,562 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, officials said Saturday.

Nearly 4,100 tests confirmed 165 new cases and one more COVID-19-related death since Friday's update.

A government spokesperson said the most recent victim was a Calgary Zone woman in her 90s. She did not live in a continuing care facility.

The total number of Albertans who have died from the virus is now 51.

The majority of the new confirmed cases, 147, are in the Calgary Zone, which has a new total of 1,820.

Edmonton Zone counted four more cases, while the north and south regions saw two and nine additional cases, respectively.

Across Alberta, 1,162 people have recovered from COVID-19.As of Saturday, 57 people in the province remained in hospital – 14 of whom are in intensive care units – due to the illness, and a total of 96,897 tests have been completed.

On Friday, Alberta announced its largest day-over-day increase in cases, and that all asymptomatic staff and residents at continuing care homes where there are outbreaks of the novel coronavirus would be tested.

Alberta Health Services also took over a northern care home that had counted 37 cases and five deaths.