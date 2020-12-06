EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 19 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,836 new cases on Sunday.

Of the 19 newly reported deaths, nearly half – eight deaths – were linked to an outbreak at Edmonton’s Capital Care Lynnwood facility. There were 84 infections at the site as of Tuesday.

In total, three deaths happened in north and central Alberta, three in Calgary, and 13 in Edmonton.

On Sunday, Alberta’s active case count rose by less than 700, when accounting for recoveries, to 19,848 cases.

In total, 48,467 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

Of 601 people in hospital with the disease, 100 are in ICUs.

COVID-19 has claimed 615 lives in the province since March.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to speak Monday afternoon.

Alberta only had a deadlier COVID-19 day on Nov. 16, when it recorded 20 deaths to the disease.