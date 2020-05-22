EDMONTON -- Two more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Alberta as the province reported 32 new cases Friday.

A total of 134 people have died after contracting the coronavirus in Alberta and 6,800 have fallen ill with the disease since the pandemic started.

As of Friday there were 865 active cases across the province, with 54 Albertans receiving care in hospital, including six patients in ICUs.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide COVID-19 updates on Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week.