EDMONTON -- Alberta has added approximately 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to limited statistics published by the province's chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted that Alberta added 1,200 cases on Dec. 24 and 900 more on Dec. 25. The province recorded what are categorized as small increases in both hospitalizations and the number of intensive care unit patients over the same period.

The province recorded 17,800 tests on Dec. 24 and 14,200 on Dec. 25 with positivity rates of about 7 per cent and 6 per cent respectively.

Precise breakdowns of hospitalizations, active cases, recoveries as well as city specific data and other metrics were not made available.

All numbers are considered preliminary pending further revision. The province did not provide any information on new deaths.

Another preliminary update will be shared on Sunday. Dr. Hinshaw will have an in-person update on Dec. 28 when detailed data from Dec. 23 onwards will be shared.