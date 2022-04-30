Alberta's intentions questioned in creation of Indigenous advisory group on public safety
Alberta Justice is in the process of creating an Indigenous advisory group that will lend voice to policing matters, including on peace officers, victims' services, restorative justice and crime prevention.
“I think it's a good concept and I support it in principle,” said Cameron Alexis, CEO for Tribal Chiefs Venture Inc. and adviser to Treaty 6 chiefs on police matters, “as long as it's not largely created because they're trying to find full support for their provincial police force organization in Alberta.”
Last October, the UCP government announced it was considering transitioning from the RCMP to an Alberta Provincial Police Service (APPS).
Presently the province contracts the RCMP to deliver policing services on the majority of First Nation communities and all Metis settlements.
Treaty 6 and Treaty 8 nations immediately announced their opposition to a provincial police force.
Treaty 6 said if a provincial police force were created, then Treaty 6 nations would create their own “self-administered police organizations,” said Alexis.
Treaty 8 is “talking about our own police force and are engaged in the process of having this, and both the federal government and Alberta government know what we are up to,” said Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam.
However, Adam also voiced concerns that the advisory group would support a provincial police force.
“The province's goal is to get their own police force and then they can do whatever they want to do with it,” he said. “I'm not in favour of that.”
Pushing a provincial police force is not the purpose of the Indigenous advisory group, says Marlin Degrand, assistant deputy minister for the public security division of Alberta Justice and Solicitor General.
“It's a very separate piece,” said Degrand.
APPS is being further studied by a team from the ministry, and Degrand says he has passed on concerns voiced by Indigenous leaders.
The report commissioned to study a transition from RCMP to APPS states that consultation had to take place with First Nations and Metis.
“What we're talking about here is actually the creation of an advisory group that's going to be able to provide myself and staff within the public security division with advice and wisdom around the many public policy matters that we're involved in everyday in our role of providing for and ensuring security for all Albertans everywhere and overseeing the police in the province,” said Degrand.
Should APPS become reality, then the Indigenous group would provide advice to the public security division on that subject as well, he said.
Alexis wasn't aware of the advisory group until Justice Minister and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro made the announcement earlier this week. Alexis called out the government for lack of consultation and engagement.
Adam wasn't aware until he was contacted by Windspeaker.com.
While conversations about creating such an advisory body were held with some Indigenous nations, Degrand admits it wasn't feasible to reach out to all 48 First Nations and eight Metis settlements.
For that reason, he says, he is aware the group will “evolve” as feedback is received from Indigenous governments and organizations across the province.
“We have to start somewhere so we're starting with sort of an open call, very consistent with the approach of agencies, groups and commissions in the province. Knowing full well that we won't get this right the first time, but we will be relying on the wisdom of those involved that we work with to help us refine it,” said Degrand.
The concept of an advisory group came about after another controversial move by the Alberta government.
In April 2021, the province announced its intention to deploy Rural Alberta Provincial Integrated Defence (RAPID) personnel in Indigenous communities.
Treaty 6 and Treaty 8 nations were vocal in their opposition of a move that would give peace officers in the Alberta Sheriffs, including Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services and the Sheriff Highway Patrol, additional responsibility and authority on First Nations' lands.
As far as Degrand knows, RAPID is presently only being deployed in two Indigenous communities as dialogue continues with the rest.
Conversations with Indigenous groups about RAPID and amending the Police Act were the genesis of the Indigenous advisory group.
“We received across the board a lot of support from participants at those conversations,” said Jessica Thomson, director of community engagement and strategy with the department of Justice and Solicitor General.
The position profile posted on the Alberta Public Agencies website calls for applications by May 18, with 12 positions to be filled for three-year terms.
“We are looking for perspectives that reflect the diversity across the province,” said Thomson.
The call is for representation from First Nations, Metis and Inuit; urban, northern and on-reserve people; and a variety in age, gender and sexual minorities.
People would put their own names forward, says Thomson, and could get letters of support from Indigenous organizations.
Degrand, however, is also hoping that organizations will “actively” support people who can represent them.
Degrand says there is the possibility that advice from the group may contradict what chiefs and councils have to say.
“I'm not concerned that could happen, but I'm very alive to the fact that it could happen and obviously we'll be very careful to ensure we have a balance as we move forward,” he said.
No decision has been made yet as to whether the quarterly meetings or portions of the meetings will be public. That decision will be made by the group, says Thomson.
Advice can range from short term to long term strategy and may be limited by legislation or budgetary restrictions.
There is no specific funding available to action the advice, says Degrand, but the public security division does have programs that involve funding, and money may be reassigned or repurposed. As well, requests for additional funding for new initiatives can be made to the Treasury Board through the ministry.
Like any advisory board, the government is not required to act on the advice.
“We would never categorically dismiss the advice otherwise there would be zero point in actually creating this forum which is, of course, of incredible importance to me,” said Degrand.
Alexis says there's an “extreme possibility” that the government could use the advisory group as a replacement for consultation with Indigenous communities.
Degrand says that will not happen.
“It truly doesn't negate any of the other tables for or engagement sessions that we are and must be involved in as a government,” he said.
Thomson sees the advisory board as a step toward reconciliation.
“The phrase that has been said to me numerous times is that communities are tired of us coming to them at the end of something being sought out and trying to get validation at the end. They want to be involved in the early thinking and that's what I'm so proud about.
“In terms of this initiative, we're trying to build in space at the beginning so that they have a voice throughout the consideration and not just at the end,” said Thomson.
In a government news release, Woodland Cree First Nation Chief Isaac Laboucan-Avirom said the advisory group is a “good step in the right direction in recognizing our right to self-determination and to make and move towards our own destiny.”
Alexis and Adam aren't quite as sold.
“I hope that it's not just a political maneuver. I hope it's actually going to have some substance to it where there will be proper process and engagement,” said Alexis.
“If it's a working group to take over the justice system to continue to plague our people then I'm not in favour of it,” said Adam.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Heavy police presence as hundreds gather in Ottawa for day 2 of ‘Rolling Thunder’
Hundreds of people on motorcycles and on foot rolled into downtown Ottawa for day 2 of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker event, as a heavy police presence kept an eye on the events.
Live updates on the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy in Ottawa
The 'Rolling Thunder' convoy of motorcyclists, veterans, and their supporters is taking place in Ottawa on Saturday, amid a heightened police presence. The demonstration includes events on Parliament Hill and at the National War Memorial. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76.
Deadly pathogens can hitch a ride on ocean microplastics, study finds
A new study has found that microplastics can carry land-based parasites to the ocean, affecting both wildlife and human health.
Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. set to graduate this spring have been killed in an incident involving a motor vehicle.
End-of-term celebrations muted as RMC students mourn four killed in incident
The celebratory sounds of the school year ending have been hushed by tragedy at Canada's Royal Military College as students and staff mourn the loss of four of their own.
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls
Ukrainian forces fought village by village Saturday to hold back a Russian advance through the country's east, while the United Nations worked to broker a civilian evacuation from the last defensive stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol.
Calgary
-
Firefighters continue to battle southeast Calgary dump fire
A fire at a southeast Calgary recycling depot is still burning on Saturday and it's creating a health risk for residents in the area.
-
Pandemic production slowing in Calgary as demand for masks, sanitizer drops
At one point in early 2020, Skunkworks Distillery paused their moonshine-making to pump out thousands of litres of hand sanitizer.
-
Health Canada set to enforce new rules on corded window blinds
Starting next month, businesses that sell corded window blinds will need to abide by Health Canada regulations aimed at preventing injuries to children.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating single vehicle rollover
Saskatoon Police Service are investigating a single vehicle rollover that happened Friday evening.
-
Blades, Raiders eliminated in WHL playoffs
The Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders were bounced from the WHL playoffs Friday night.
-
Saskatoon police investigating crash involving two motorcycles
The Saskatoon Police Service is on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and two motorcycles at Lenore Drive and Cree Crescent.
Regina
-
Teen facing multiple charges after pointing bear spray at officer: RPS
A 17-year-old male is facing multiple charges after threatening an officer with bear spray early Friday morning.
-
Warriors moving to round two after victory against Blades
The Moose Jaw Warriors defeated the Saskatoon Blades in game five Friday night to advance to the second round of the Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs.
-
Live updates on the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy in Ottawa
The 'Rolling Thunder' convoy of motorcyclists, veterans, and their supporters is taking place in Ottawa on Saturday, amid a heightened police presence. The demonstration includes events on Parliament Hill and at the National War Memorial. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers react to potential name change of Confederation Bridge
In a unanimous vote, members of Prince Edward Island's legislature have opted to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing. CTV Atlantic spoke to some Maritimers to get their opinion.
-
Successful bid to save Cape Breton exhibition grounds
There was lots of activity at Northside Downs Saturday, and there will be for years to come.
-
Body of N.S. man who jumped in river following DFO intervention found
A man who was the subject of an extensive search in the Weymouth Falls area of Nova Scotia was found dead in the Sissiboo River.
Toronto
-
Shooting in Etobicoke leaves one person dead
One person is dead after a shooting at a complex in Etobicoke, police say.
-
Man dead after car flips into ditch in Burlington, Ont.
A 74-year-old man is dead following a crash near Burlington Saturday morning.
-
Ontario party leaders try to connect with francophone voters while none speak French
A token bonjour here, an offhand bienvenue there -- there may not be much more French than that spoken when Ontario's party leaders soon hit the campaign trail.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 15,000th death linked to COVID-19
Quebec has now recorded 15,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
-
'This is not acceptable': More allegations of racist bullying at Montreal-area school
A Quebec woman is planning to open a complaint with the Quebec Human Rights Commission over the response of her son's elementary school to what she called racist bullying from other students.
-
Montreal cop under investigation after video shows homeless man pushed into concrete block
A Montreal police officer will be answering to the force's 'integrity' department after being caught on video violently pushing an unarmed homeless man face-first into a concrete block in Chinatown.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Heavy police presence as hundreds gather in Ottawa for day 2 of ‘Rolling Thunder’
Hundreds of people on motorcycles and on foot rolled into downtown Ottawa for day 2 of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker event, as a heavy police presence kept an eye on the events.
-
End-of-term celebrations muted as RMC students mourn four killed in incident
The celebratory sounds of the school year ending have been hushed by tragedy at Canada's Royal Military College as students and staff mourn the loss of four of their own.
-
Live updates on the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy in Ottawa
The 'Rolling Thunder' convoy of motorcyclists, veterans, and their supporters is taking place in Ottawa on Saturday, amid a heightened police presence. The demonstration includes events on Parliament Hill and at the National War Memorial. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
Hot dogs and heartbreak: Cambridge Wuddup Dog owner walks away from a dream
The owner of well-known Cambridge eatery Wuddup Dog has been forced to step away from his restaurant as he navigates a debilitating condition.
-
Conestoga Mall store robbed with Tasers: police
Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say a store at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo was robbed by two suspects armed with conductive energy weapons, commonly known as Tasers.
-
Highway 401 in Cambridge to close overnight Saturday for bridge demolition
The closure between Hespeler Road and Townline Road will begin at 9 p.m. on Saturday April 30. The highway is set to reopen at 10 a.m. on Sunday May 1.
Northern Ontario
-
Island MPP calls out the province for more ferry service representation
Algoma Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha is calling for the island to get greater representation on the board of directors for the Owen Sound Transportation Company.
-
Timmins’ Home and Cottage Show attracts hundreds after 3 year hiatus
Due to the pandemic, the Timmins Construction Association's annual Home and Cottage Show has not taken place since 2019.
-
Concerns over debt levels across the northeast
As prices rise for groceries and gas, are there concerns about debt levels also increasing here in northern Ontario?
Winnipeg
-
Local State of Emergency declared in Morden
A local State of Emergency has been declared in Morden due to ongoing flooding in the area.
-
Two men in hospital following crash between train and car
Two men are in hospital after a crash involving a train and car Friday evening.
-
How to prepare your vehicle for flood conditions in Manitoba
Manitoba Public Insurance, has advice for Manitobans to ensure they are flood-ready.
Vancouver
-
Liberals hope to hold on to Vancouver-Quilchena seat in by-election
The B.C. Liberals are hoping to hold on the Vancouver-Quilchena riding vacated by the former party leader, forging a path to Victoria for new leader Kevin Falcon.
-
Vancouver mother and daughter make traditional Ukrainian dolls to help children affected by war
A mother and daughter from Vancouver have been working with friends to craft traditional Ukrainian dolls as a fundraiser to help children affected by the war.
-
Feds announce 2022 measures to protect endangered orcas
For the fourth year in a row, Transport Canada has announced measures to protect southern resident killer whales in British Columbia.
Vancouver Island
-
Island First Nations say police reform report 'a starting point,' immediate action needed
A group of First Nations on Vancouver Island is responding to a parliamentary committee report recommending the creation of a new provincial police force for B.C. with skepticism and calls for more-immediate reform.
-
B.C. garage with rooftop garden inspires unexpected love story
Freida Eriksen will never forget when she was a child and started helping her parents transform their home into an international attraction that would change her life forever.
-
Debate over replacing the RCMP heating up in island communities
Langford Mayor Stew Young is fired up over the idea of replacing the RCMP with a provincial police force.