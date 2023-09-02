Alberta's police watchdog investigating after a man was shot and killed by police Friday night

An Edmonton man is dead after being shot by an Edmonton police officer Friday night.

Just before 10 p.m. Friday, police were helping firefighting crews with traffic and crowd control outside an apartment fire at 116 Avenue and 124 Street.

Police say local residents approached an officer and reported that a man with a gun was outside a nearby home at 116 Avenue and 123 Street.

When the officer went to the back of the house, police say he found the man with a weapon and "a confrontation took place." The officer shot the man, and he died at the scene despite attempted "life-saving measures."

No police officers were injured. A firearm was discovered at the scene.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating.