EDMONTON -- The gratitude keeps on flowing for Alberta’s top medical doctor leading the province through the COVID-19 public health emergency.

About 4,000 people are part of a Dr. Deena Hinshaw Fan Club page on Facebook.

Creator Bill Wolfe told CTV News Edmonton Hinshaw has impressed him and others with calm, informative manner.

“She’ll take the hard questions and give them her professional opinion.”

In some cases, the chief medical officer of health has been compared to the province’s mom.

“A lot of people don’t like the fact that we have to be self isolating and doing the things that we’re doing and she’s telling us to eat our broccoli and that it’s good for us,” Wolfe explained.

“Everyone knows to listen to their mom.”

Members of the group are selling t-shirts and creating a decal as fundraisers for Alberta food banks.

Hinshaw’s daily update on COVID-19 in Alberta will happen Monday at 4:30 p.m.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Darcy Seaton