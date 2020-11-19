EDMONTON -- Alberta Health reported its highest daily count of the pandemic yet on Thursday with 1,105 new cases of COVID-19.

The new record increased active cases to 10,382, with 4,388 infections in the Edmonton zone and 4,219 in the Calgary zone.

The province also announced eight deaths on Thursday, including a man in his 30s in the Edmonton zone and six people linked to outbreaks at hospitals and care homes.

He’s the second man in his 30s to die of the coronavirus in the Edmonton zone in as many days.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions increased to 284 and 61, respectively.

Alberta has reported 42,797 cases and 451 deaths.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give an update Friday afternoon.