Alberta shuffles cabinet: Shandro moves to justice, Madu becomes immigration minister

Premier Jason Kenney announced he shuffled Alberta's cabinet Friday afternoon, mere minutes after an investigation into Kaycee Madu was released.

Tyler Shandro, the previous minister of labour and immigration, is now Alberta's justice minister and solicitor general. Previously, Shandro was minister of health from April 2019 to September 2021.

Kaycee Madu returns to cabinet as the labour and immigration minister. Madu, who previously was Alberta's justice minister, had been suspended from the cabinet position after an investigation into a phone call he made to Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee 11 months ago regarding a traffic ticket.

Minister of Energy and former Acting Justice Minister Sonya Savage will continue to hold her energy portfolio.

Minutes after the government informed media about the cabinet changes on Friday, the report into Madu's conduct was publicly released.

Alberta Court of Queen's Bench judge Adele Kent, who completed the independent investigation into Madu's conduct, said that the cabinet minister "did not interfere in the administration of justice," but that the phone call may have created a "reasonable perception of interference."

The province says the report was presented to government on Feb. 15.

The Law Society of Alberta will hold a hearing into Shandro's conduct while he was minister of health for a series of incidents in 2020, including an altercation when a Calgary doctor said Shandro and his wife yelled at him in front of his home.

No date has been set for the hearing that will probe three allegations against Shandro that involve inappropriate phone calls and emails.

According to government officials, the two ministers were sworn in earlier today at a private ceremony that media were not invited to.

In a statement, Kenney thanked Madu for his "critical work" in addressing racism and ending police carding in Alberta.

"I know that he will continue to be a strong advocate for equality of opportunity," Kenney said.

"I would like to thank Minister Shandro as well for his work in establishing the Premier’s Summit for Newcomers and for his work in fighting for fairness for newcomers," the premier added.

"I am confident that both ministers will continue to work hard to make life better for Albertans.”