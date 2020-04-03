EDMONTON -- Alberta now has more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 after the province confirmed 107 new cases, along with five more deaths, on Friday.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Alberta will deliver Friday's COVID-19 update at 4:30 p.m. as what Premier Jason Kenney called the "toughest week of the pandemic" drags to an end.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw's latest update confirmed 97 new cases of the novel coronavirus and two deaths, increasing the totals to 968 and 13.

To start the week, the province shifted its testing focus to at-risk populations and health care workers and increased it to full capacity after a supply shortage.

The result was a spike in cases on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The chief medical officer of health expressed concerned as cases neared 1,000, but explained her biggest worry is the steady two per cent positive results out of the tests conducted daily.

On Wednesday — after approximately three weeks of aggressive measures to flatten the curve, and with Albertans wondering when the virus will peak and how much longer they will stay to stay home — Hinshaw said she would expand on what the province's COVID-19 data means by the end of the week.

Hinshaw's updates this week have also centred on the outbreaks at continuing care homes across Alberta.

There are now 74 cases of COVID-19 at nine of these homes, including 65 cases and four deaths at Calgary's McKenzie Towne centre.

"At this moment, my greatest concern is about the health and safety of those in continuing care and other congregate settings," Hinshaw said Wednesday.

A day later, she implemented new measures to protect seniors and staff at these facilities.

Staff are now required to immediately tell health officials when a coronavirus case is suspected, and workers employed at more than one home must notify their supervisor if they have worked at another facility with a suspected of confirmed case.

It's unclear if Kenney will be at Friday's press conference; however, he has joined Hinshaw each of the last three Fridays dating back to March 13 — one week after Alberta reported its first presumptive case of COVID-19.

Last Friday, Kenney announced large gathering size reductions from 50 to no more than 15 people, as well as measures to protect renters.

