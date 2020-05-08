EDMONTON -- The number of recovered cases of COVID-19 in Alberta continued to climb on Friday as they surpassed the 4,000 mark.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who reported 81 new cases of the disease in her daily update, says there are 4,020 recovered and 1,963 active cases.

A woman in her 80s in a Calgary Zone continuing care home died after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 115.

"I struggle every day when reporting this number to not have it blend in as just another statistic," Hinshaw said. "It may sound mundane at this point, as I've said it so many times, but every day I think of the friends and the families of those individuals who have died."

There are 80 people in hospital with 17 in intensive care.

"It is encouraging to see these numbers coming down from last week, because it means fewer people are experiencing severe outcomes from this virus."

Alberta Health Services conducted 3,232 tests in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give this week's final COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

Alberta started this week with a "sombre milestone," surpassing 100 deaths connected to the coronavirus on Monday.

However that same day Hinshaw reported more recovered than active cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began — a trend that has carried throughout the week.

Alberta surpassed the 6,000-case mark Thursday, with 3,809 recovered and 2,094 active. The death toll is at 114.

This week Hinshaw also added more COVID-19 symptoms to the testing eligibility, including headache, vomiting and diarrhea.

On Wednesday, the chief medical officer of health spoke at length about the outbreaks at meat-processing plants in southern Alberta. She said health officials are monitoring outbreaks at three plants closely and making sure the rigorous anti-spread measures are being followed.

As the province continues its relaunch, Hinshaw is telling Albertans to "stay safe" as they seek recreation such as golf, and services like dentists or chiropractors.

